Master Your Trading Discipline

Stop losing your hard-earned gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Tool is your ultimate trading assistant, ensuring strict risk management in real-time.

Key Protection Features:

Advanced Drawdown Defense: Automatically halts trading if your daily drawdown exceeds a preset threshold (percentage or dollar amount).

Real-Time Equity Lock: Safeguard profits by referencing peak equity, ensuring drawdown stays within control.

Hard Profit Targets: Set a Max Daily Profit and let the EA automatically close all positions when you’re ahead—guaranteeing you walk away with gains.

Trading Limits: Prevent impulse or revenge trading by capping the number of trades or total lots per day.

Consecutive Loss Protection: Automatically stops the bleed after a set number of consecutive losing trades.

Session Filters: Define precise trading windows for Asian, European, and American sessions to trade only when it’s optimal.

Smart Dashboard

Stay informed with a sleek, real-time on-chart display:

Live Drawdown & Daily Profit (color-coded for quick insights).

Trade & Lot Count compared to your daily limits.

Session Status and automated "Trading Blocked" alerts.

Built-In Security & Automation:

Automatic Daily Reset: All limits reset according to your preferred GMT time, keeping you on track every day.

License Protection: Secure account-locking features designed for vendors and prop firm traders.

Emergency Liquidation: Instantly close all positions and delete pending orders when limits are breached.

"Trading isn't just about making money; it’s about protecting what you’ve earned."