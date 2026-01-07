ARCHON - Master of Multi-Pair Trading

Command the markets with precision. Archon is a multi-pair trading system powered by machine learning, designed for traders who demand consistency, risk management, and real results.

Proven Performance

Archon has been rigorously tested across 5 years of historical data (2020-2025), demonstrating consistent profitability through various market conditions - trending markets, ranging periods, and high-volatility events. The system maintains a healthy profit factor while keeping drawdowns within acceptable limits for both retail traders and prop firm challenges.

Intelligent Architecture

At its core, Archon combines classical technical analysis with modern machine learning. The system analyzes price action across multiple timeframes, extracting meaningful patterns from indicators, support/resistance levels, and market structure. Each currency pair has its own dedicated model, trained specifically on that instrument's behavior and characteristics - because EURUSD doesn't move like Gold, and the system knows it.

Rather than relying on a single signal, Archon synthesizes dozens of market features into a unified prediction with an associated confidence score. Trades are only executed when the model's conviction exceeds a strict threshold, filtering out low-quality setups and focusing on high-probability opportunities.

For the technically curious: Archon uses gradient-boosted decision trees - a proven ensemble method that excels at finding non-linear relationships in structured data. The models are exported in ONNX format for fast, native execution within MetaTrader 5. No external dependencies, no API calls, no latency - everything runs locally on your machine.

Supported Currency Pairs

Archon supports 8 major currency pairs, each with its own dedicated prediction model optimized for that instrument's unique characteristics:

EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF | USDCAD | AUDUSD | NZDUSD | XAUUSD (Gold)

Simply attach Archon to any supported chart - it automatically detects the pair and loads the correct model.

Key Features

Smart Predictions Machine learning analyzes 56 market features across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4) Risk Management Daily loss limits, max drawdown controls, ATR-based position sizing News Filter Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news events Session Control Trade only during London, New York, or custom sessions Trailing Stops Multiple modes: Chandelier, Swing, Fixed Pips, or Percentage Visual Dashboard Real-time predictions, confidence scores, and account stats on chart

How Archon Works

Attach to Chart - Drop Archon on any supported pair (EURUSD, XAUUSD, etc.) Auto-Detection - Archon loads the correct model for that pair automatically Feature Analysis - 56 indicators analyzed: RSI, MACD, ADX, Support/Resistance, Smart Money Concepts, Chart Patterns Prediction - Machine learning generates BUY/SELL signals with confidence scores Execution - Trades only when confidence exceeds 81% threshold Risk Control - ATR-based stops, trailing stops, and daily limits protect your capital

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description Risk Per Trade 1.0% Percentage of balance risked per trade ATR Multiplier 3.0 Stop loss distance (ATR x multiplier) Max Daily Loss 4.0% Stops trading if daily loss exceeds this Max Drawdown 8.0% Stops trading if total drawdown exceeds this News Filter Enabled Pauses 15 min before/after news Trailing Stop Mode None Options: Chandelier, Swing, Fixed, Percentage

Why Choose Archon?

Fully Self-Contained All models embedded - no external files needed Prop Firm Ready Risk limits designed for FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc. Multi-Pair Support 8 major pairs with dedicated models Tested on Real Data 5+ years of backtesting (2020-2025) No Martingale Fixed risk per trade, no dangerous scaling News Aware Built-in economic calendar filter

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (Build 2500+)

Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account type: Hedge or Netting

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The backtest results shown are hypothetical and may not reflect actual trading conditions. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

