GapRush iFVG EA

Gap Rush iFVG EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). It scans the chart for valid bullish/bearish gaps, draws them clearly as rectangles, and can place trades when price reacts to those gaps—optionally filtered by higher-timeframe trend bias, sessions, and days of the week. It also includes built-in risk checks and trade management (SL/TP + trailing + end-of-day flat).

Key advantages

  • Automatic FVG detection: Identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps using a minimum gap size filter to reduce noise.

  • Clean FVG visualization: Draws each FVG as a simple rectangle outline (green for bullish, red for bearish) for easy chart reading.

  • Smarter entries with bias filter: Optional H1/H4 EMA bias filter helps align trades with higher-timeframe direction.

  • Session controls (optional): Trade only during chosen hours (e.g., London/NY overlap), and/or only trade FVGs that formed during selected sessions.

  • Day-of-week filtering: Enable/disable trading on each weekday for tighter control.

  • Trade management included: Fixed SL/TP option and trailing stop logic for hands-off management.

  • Safety checks: Includes margin/volume/stop-level validation to reduce broker rejections and bad order placement.

  • End-of-day flat option: Can close positions and delete pending orders at a specified daily time.

Inputs (Parameters)

Trading

  • InpLots — Fixed lot size used for each trade.

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • InpUseFixedLevels — If true , uses the fixed SL/TP point distances below.

  • InpSL_Pts — Stop Loss distance in points.

  • InpTP_Pts — Take Profit distance in points.

Trailing Stop

  • InpUseTrailing — Enables trailing stop management.

  • InpTrailStartPts — Starts trailing after profit reaches this amount (points).

  • InpTrailStopPts — Trailing distance from current price (points).

Higher-Timeframe Bias Filter (EMA)

  • InpUseBiasFilter — Enables the H1/H4 bias filter.

  • InpBiasEMAPeriod — EMA period used for bias calculation.

  • InpRequireBothTF — If true , both H1 and H4 must agree; if false , H4 leads and H1 must not contradict.

  • InpRestrictEntryTF — If true , only allows entries when chart timeframe is M15 or M5.

End-of-Day Flat

  • InpCloseEndOfDay — If true , closes all symbol trades at the specified time.

  • InpCloseHour — Server-time hour to close trades.

  • InpCloseMinute — Server-time minute to close trades.

FVG Filtering

  • InpMinPtsBoostPct — Increases the minimum FVG size threshold by this percent (helps filter small “micro gaps”).

Session Filter (Trade Hours)

  • InpUseSessionFilter — If true , trades only within the start/end window below.

  • InpSessStartHour — Session start hour (server time).

  • InpSessEndHour — Session end hour (server time, end-exclusive).

“Session of Formation” Filter (Only trade FVGs formed in selected sessions)

  • InpFilterByFVGSession — Enables filtering based on the time the FVG was created.

  • InpTradeAsia — Allow FVGs formed during the Asia window.

  • InpTradeLondon — Allow FVGs formed during the London window.

  • InpTradeNewYork — Allow FVGs formed during the New York window.

  • InpAsiaStartHour / InpAsiaEndHour — Asia session hours (wrap supported).

  • InpLondonStartHour / InpLondonEndHour — London session hours.

  • InpNYStartHour / InpNYEndHour — New York session hours.

Day-of-Week Filter

  • InpTradeSunday

  • InpTradeMonday

  • InpTradeTuesday

  • InpTradeWednesday

  • InpTradeThursday

  • InpTradeFriday

  • InpTradeSaturday
    Each option enables/disables trading for that day.

