BASTET19z

This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention.


✅ Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown

  • Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: (myfxbook.com/members/kavinle/bastet-ea/11579493)

✅ Recommend 19 Pairs:

AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURAUD,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD

✅ Distance (Points) is Volatility from https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator&nbsp
Please update the point value (pips x10) for each currency at least once a week.

✅ Version 1.15 have auto Volatility Points fuction mode

📌 Requirements: MT4, VPS recommended, $500 for 19 currency pairs start 0.01 Lot

📌 Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance.

  1. Trading on Pullbacks: The built-in Bollinger-based price channel detects the end of a correction and signals the start of a new trend.
  2. Multi-Currency Works on 19 currencies proved on myfxbook
  3. EA start TF M15 but use M5 run EA  because price will entry orders and TP faster
  4. EA run 1 currency pair per window if you need run all pairs please run on 19 windows
  5. Ready to get started with exciting trading? Start trading with BASTET19z

BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
エキスパート
このEAはボリンジャーバンド反転戦略に基づいています。ボリンジャーバンドの上限または下限での価格反転を自動検出し、予想される反発方向に取引を開始します。システムは直近の市場ボラティリティと市場構造に基づいて最適な利益確定（TP）レベルを動的に計算し、手動介入なしで効率的な利益確定を実現します。 ライブ結果（6ヶ月）：+208.77%の利益、最大ドローダウン20.75% Myfxbook verified: Click!!   推奨19通貨ペア： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDNZD、AUDUSD、CADCHF、EURCAD、EURCHF、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURNZD、EURUSD、GBPAUD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、GBPNZD、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD 距離（ポイント）は https://www.investing.com/tools/forex-volatility-calculator のボラティリティです。 各通貨のポイント値（pips x 10）は、少なくとも週に1回更新してください。 要件：MT
