GapRush iFVG EA

Gap Rush iFVG EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor built around Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). It scans the chart for valid bullish/bearish gaps, draws them clearly as rectangles, and can place trades when price reacts to those gaps—optionally filtered by higher-timeframe trend bias, sessions, and days of the week. It also includes built-in risk checks and trade management (SL/TP + trailing + end-of-day flat).

Key advantages

Automatic FVG detection: Identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps using a minimum gap size filter to reduce noise.

Clean FVG visualization: Draws each FVG as a simple rectangle outline (green for bullish, red for bearish) for easy chart reading.

Smarter entries with bias filter: Optional H1/H4 EMA bias filter helps align trades with higher-timeframe direction.

Session controls (optional): Trade only during chosen hours (e.g., London/NY overlap), and/or only trade FVGs that formed during selected sessions.

Day-of-week filtering: Enable/disable trading on each weekday for tighter control.

Trade management included: Fixed SL/TP option and trailing stop logic for hands-off management.

Safety checks: Includes margin/volume/stop-level validation to reduce broker rejections and bad order placement.

End-of-day flat option: Can close positions and delete pending orders at a specified daily time.

Inputs (Parameters)

Trading

InpLots — Fixed lot size used for each trade.

Stop Loss / Take Profit

InpUseFixedLevels — If true , uses the fixed SL/TP point distances below.

InpSL_Pts — Stop Loss distance in points .

InpTP_Pts — Take Profit distance in points.

Trailing Stop

InpUseTrailing — Enables trailing stop management.

InpTrailStartPts — Starts trailing after profit reaches this amount ( points ).

InpTrailStopPts — Trailing distance from current price (points).

Higher-Timeframe Bias Filter (EMA)

InpUseBiasFilter — Enables the H1/H4 bias filter.

InpBiasEMAPeriod — EMA period used for bias calculation.

InpRequireBothTF — If true , both H1 and H4 must agree; if false , H4 leads and H1 must not contradict.

InpRestrictEntryTF — If true , only allows entries when chart timeframe is M15 or M5.

End-of-Day Flat

InpCloseEndOfDay — If true , closes all symbol trades at the specified time.

InpCloseHour — Server-time hour to close trades.

InpCloseMinute — Server-time minute to close trades.

FVG Filtering

InpMinPtsBoostPct — Increases the minimum FVG size threshold by this percent (helps filter small “micro gaps”).

Session Filter (Trade Hours)

InpUseSessionFilter — If true , trades only within the start/end window below.

InpSessStartHour — Session start hour (server time).

InpSessEndHour — Session end hour (server time, end-exclusive).

“Session of Formation” Filter (Only trade FVGs formed in selected sessions)

InpFilterByFVGSession — Enables filtering based on the time the FVG was created.

InpTradeAsia — Allow FVGs formed during the Asia window.

InpTradeLondon — Allow FVGs formed during the London window.

InpTradeNewYork — Allow FVGs formed during the New York window.

InpAsiaStartHour / InpAsiaEndHour — Asia session hours (wrap supported).

InpLondonStartHour / InpLondonEndHour — London session hours.

InpNYStartHour / InpNYEndHour — New York session hours.

Day-of-Week Filter