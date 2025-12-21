Supertrend IndicatorMT5

SUPERTREND INDICATOR MT5

 Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN SmartTrend Signal is a comprehensive technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), focused on trend identification and automated risk management. It utilizes a refined SuperTrend-based algorithm powered by the Average True Range (ATR) to determine the primary trend direction. What sets this indicator apart is its integrated trade management features displayed directly on the chart, including visual placement of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). It also features an informative dashboard panel displaying historical statistics of generated signals, helping traders evaluate system performance quickly.

Key Features

  • SuperTrend-Based Trend Detection: Uses a combination of price and ATR to detect strong trend directions.
    • Candlestick Coloring: Candles are automatically colored — green for uptrend, red for downtrend.
    • Dynamic Trend Line: Displays a dynamic support line (in uptrend) and resistance line (in downtrend) that follows price movement.
  • Complete Trade Signals:
    • Entry Signals: Arrows are shown on the chart indicating BUY (when trend turns bullish) or SELL (when trend turns bearish).
    • Visual SL/TP Zones: Once a signal appears, the indicator automatically draws visual zones for Stop Loss (SL) and two Take Profit levels (TP1 and TP2). Risk:Reward (RR) ratios for TP1 and TP2 are adjustable.
    • Comprehensive Notifications: Provides pop-up and sound alerts when new BUY or SELL signals appear, ensuring you never miss a trade opportunity.
  • Informative Dashboard Panel: A compact and interactive panel displays the status of any active trade, as well as historical signal performance statistics.
  • Automated Backtesting Statistics: Automatically calculates historical stats, including how many signals hit SL, TP1, TP2, or were closed due to trend reversal (flip). It also calculates total net points for two different exit strategies (exit at TP1 vs. exit at TP2 or flip).
  • Customization Options: Users can modify various settings such as ATR period, ATR multiplier, bar coloring, arrow size, and enable/disable visual and notification features.

Input Parameters

Calculation Parameters

  • ATR Period: ATR calculation period.
  • ATR Multiplier: Multiplier used to determine the trendline distance from price.
  • Price Source: The price type used in the indicator’s calculation.

Lines & Arrows Display

  • Uptrend Color: Color for uptrend lines and buy arrows.
  • Downtrend Color: Color for downtrend lines and sell arrows.
  • Show Arrow Signals?: Toggle to show or hide signal arrows.

Trend-Based Bar Coloring

  • Enable Bar Coloring?: Toggle to enable/disable trend-based candle coloring.
  • Uptrend Bar Color: Candle color for uptrend.
  • Downtrend Bar Color: Candle color for downtrend.

Visual SL/TP Zones (Boxes)

  • Show Visual SL/TP Zones?: Option to display SL/TP zones on the chart.
  • Risk:Reward Ratio for TP1/TP2: Risk:Reward ratio used to calculate Take Profit levels.
  • Use Gradient Fill?: Enable gradient color fill for SL/TP zones.

Panel, Notifications & Statistics

  • Show Info Panel?: Option to display the dashboard panel.
  • Calculate stats from history on load?: Recalculate historical stats when the indicator is loaded.
  • Alert on Buy/Sell signal: Enable alert notifications when a new signal appears.
  • Reset statistics: Set to ‘true’ to delete all saved statistics.

Signal Logic

  • Trend Line: Calculated using the median price (High + Low) / 2 plus or minus ATR multiplied by a set multiplier. This line functions as a dynamic trailing stop.
  • BUY/SELL Signals: A BUY signal occurs when the closing price crosses and breaks above the trend line, having previously been below it. A SELL signal occurs when the closing price crosses and breaks below the trend line, having previously been above it.
  • SL/TP Calculation:
    • Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the trend line opposite the signal direction.
    • Take Profit (TP): Calculated based on the user's Risk:Reward setting using the distance from entry to SL.

Usage

  • Trend Confirmation: Use candlestick coloring as a quick visual guide. Green indicates BUY, red indicates SELL.
  • Entry: Enter a trade when a signal arrow appears.
  • Risk Management: Use the visual SL/TP zones as a reference for placing Stop Loss and Take Profit orders.
  • Performance Analysis: Use the dashboard panel to assess the indicator’s performance on your chosen symbol and timeframe, with both TP1 and TP2 exit strategies.
