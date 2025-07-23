GEN Fibo Nova
- インディケータ
- Gede Egi Narditya
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev, forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend), Entry signals, Take Profit (Rejection), and Bounce (trend continuation). It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications, and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones.
Quick Usage Guide
Identify Trend
-
Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups.
-
Only Upper Bands active (red) → downtrend, focus on sell setups.
Entry Position
-
Use Long Entry (▲ green) or Short Entry (▼ red) signals when a trend reversal is detected.
Trend Continuation
-
Use Long Bounce / Short Bounce for re-entry when price bounces around the Basis Line.
Take Profit
-
Use Rejection (x) signals when price reaches the TP band according to the selected aggressiveness level (LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH).
Alerts
-
Enable InpEnableAlerts & InpEnablePush to receive notifications when a new signal appears.