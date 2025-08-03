GEN Zenith
- インディケータ
- Gede Egi Narditya
- バージョン: 1.3
- アップデート済み: 5 8月 2025
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith
Developer: gedeegi
General Description
GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal.
This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your trading system. The visualization features for delta volume and Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas make this indicator a complete tool for analysis and risk management.
Key Features
- Automatic detection of Zenith patterns (reversals) using swing highs and swing lows.
- Calculation and display of delta volume to measure the strength of buying/selling pressure within the pattern.
- Visualization of Zenith patterns as triangles and level lines on the chart.
- Calculation and visualization of SL and TP areas based on a customizable Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio.
- Real-time notification system when a signal is detected (Pop-up alert, Push, and Email).
- Automatic object management, displaying a limited number of patterns to keep the chart clean.
- Flexible display settings for colors and size.
Input Parameters
Zenith Settings
- Length: The number of bars to detect a swing high or swing low.
- Amount of Patterns: The maximum number of Zenith patterns to display on the chart.
- Show Delta Volume: Option to display the delta volume label on the pattern.
- Delta Volume Font Size: Font size for the delta volume label.
- Zenith Up Color: The color for bullish Zenith patterns.
- Zenith Dn Color: The color for bearish Zenith patterns.
SL/TP Box Settings
- Show SL & TP Boxes: Option to display the visual SL and TP boxes.
- Take Profit RR Ratio: The Risk-Reward (R:R) ratio for calculating the Take Profit level.
- SL Box Color: The color for the Stop Loss area.
- TP Box Color: The color for the Take Profit area.
Notification Settings
- Enable Pop-up Alert: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.
- Enable Push Notification: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.
- Enable Email: Send signal notifications via email.
Signal Logic
- The indicator detects pivot points for swing highs and swing lows.
- A Bullish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot high, with the reversal level set at the lowest swing low within the pivot's range.
- A Bearish Zenith pattern is formed when the price breaks the previous pivot low, with the reversal level set at the highest swing high within the pivot's range.
- When a Zenith pattern is detected, the indicator calculates the delta volume and draws the visual pattern on the chart.
- SL/TP boxes are drawn with the SL level at the reversal point and the TP level based on the specified R:R.
- Signals are sent via notifications if enabled.
Usage
- Detecting potential trend reversals with price action and volume validation.
- Finding optimal entry points for reversal or breakout trading strategies.
- Visualizing risk management (SL/TP) directly on the chart before entering the market.
