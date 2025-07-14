GEN SmartZone

INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making.

Key Features

  • Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The indicator independently searches for significant S/R levels based on pivot points from a **Higher Time Frame**.
  • Dynamic S/R Zones: The S/R zones found are displayed as rectangular areas, not just horizontal lines, which more accurately represent price ranges where market reactions often occur.
  • Conditional Visualization: The S/R zones change color depending on the current price position:
    • If the price is below the zone, it's colored as Resistance.
    • If the price is above the zone, it's colored as Support.
    • If the price is inside the zone, it's colored as "In Channel".
  • Information Table (Dashboard): It includes a table that summarizes the most relevant S/R levels. This table shows the high and low prices of the S/R zones, their status, and a **Strength** metric indicating how robust the level is based on price history.
  • Comprehensive Notification System: The indicator can send notifications via desktop Pop-up alerts and Mobile Push notifications when the price breaks through a Support or Resistance level.
  • Flexible Settings: Users can customize various parameters, such as the timeframe used for calculation, the pivot point search period, the maximum number of S/R zones to display, and other visual settings.

Input Parameters

  • TF (Higher Time Frame): The timeframe used to search for strong S/R points.
  • PivotPeriod : The number of bars to the left and right required to identify a valid pivot point.
  • LoopbackPeriod : The number of historical bars considered in the calculation.
  • ChannelWidthPct : The maximum allowed width percentage for an S/R zone.
  • MinStrength : The minimum strength an S/R level must have to be displayed.
  • MaxNumSR : The maximum number of strongest S/R zones to display.
  • ShowSRFit : When enabled, only S/R zones within the visible chart range will be displayed.
  • ShowTable : Shows or hides the S/R summary table.
  • EnablePopupAlert : Enables or disables pop-up notifications.
  • EnableMobileNotification : Enables or disables mobile push notifications.
  • Table Position & Color Settings: Options to adjust the table's position and the colors of the zones.

Signal Logic

This indicator does not generate direct entry signals but serves as an analysis and confirmation tool.

  • Zone Identification: It first takes price data from the specified **Higher Time Frame** and then searches for pivot points (swing highs and swing lows).
  • Zone Grouping: Nearby pivot points are grouped into a single, dynamic S/R zone.
  • Strength Calculation: A zone's strength is calculated based on how often pivot points have formed in that area and how many times the price has touched the area in the past.
  • Breakout Notifications: A notification is sent when the current price breaks through the upper (Resistance) or lower (Support) boundary of an S/R zone.

Usage

  • Trend Filter: Use the S/R zones as a filter for the trend. For example, if the price is above a strong S/R zone, you can prioritize long trade setups.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Placement: S/R zones can be used as reference areas for placing stop losses (outside the zone) or take profit targets (near the next S/R zone).
  • Entry Confirmation: Look for additional confirmation when the price approaches or breaks an S/R zone. For instance, if the price bounces off a strong Support zone, it could be a valid long entry signal.
  • Multi-timeframe Analysis: By choosing an appropriate **Higher Time Frame**, you can get a cleaner picture of key levels, regardless of market noise on lower timeframes.
おすすめのプロダクト
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
インディケータ
Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise Multi-Timeframe RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →  
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Seconds Charts
Aleksandr Goryachev
インディケータ
Micro  ******************* Секундные графики MT5 ********************** Более точного инструмента для входа в сделку вы не найдёте. Входные параметры: Timeframe, sek - период построения графика, секунды Displayed bars - отображаемые бары Step of price levels, pp, 0-off - шаг отрисовки ценовых уровней, пункты Scale points per bar, 0-off - масштаб в пунктах на бар Show lines - отображение текущих уровней Show comment - отображение комментария Standard color scheme - стандартная цветовая сх
Salinuis
Tatiana Savkevych
インディケータ
Salinui - Arrow trend indicator, without delay and redrawing, is used by traders in trend strategies in trading in financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). The indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Shark Binary Option MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Trading Tool An excellent and reliable assistant in achieving your goals, this tool requires no additional filters as it already possesses everything necessary for success in the market. It is displayed as candles below the chart, providing clear signals for trading binary options. Key Feature: Candle Color Change Signal : Signals are generated based on the color change of the candle at its opening. Expiry Time : Expiry is set at 2 minutes or 2 candles, depending on the timeframe
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
エキスパート
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
インディケータ
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Seasonal decomposion Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
インディケータ
MQL5用の 季節分解インジケーター は、金融時系列データ内の基底トレンドと季節パターンを特定および分析するために設計された強力なツールです。価格の動きをその中核的な構成要素に分解することで、このインジケーターは市場のダイナミクスをより明確に示し、より情報に基づいた取引決定を可能にします。 主な機能： トレンドライン: 短期的な変動を平滑化し、市場の長期的な方向を明確に視覚化します。 季節ライン: 日次、週次、月次サイクルなど、定期的な間隔で発生する繰り返しのパターンを強調表示します。 カスタマイズ可能な期間: ユーザーは、特定の金融商品や取引戦略に合わせて分解を調整するために、 トレンド期間 と 季節期間 の両方を定義できます。この柔軟性により、さまざまな時間枠と市場行動にわたる分析が可能です。 市場洞察の向上: 予測可能な季節的影響を基底トレンドの動きから分離することで、価格行動のより深い理解を得ることができます。 このインジケーターは、テクニカル分析を改善し、周期的なパターンを取引戦略に組み込みたいトレーダーにとって非常に貴重な資産です。
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
インディケータ
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
インディケータ
MT5のWA_PV_BOX_EFFORTXRESULT WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicatorは、Package Indicatorsグループ（Wyckoff Academy Wave Market）の一部です。 MT5のWAPVボックスエフォートx結果インジケーターは、価格とボリュームを読み取るのに役立ちます。その読みは、努力×結果の特定を支援することで構成されています グラフによって作成された波で。 ボックスが緑色の場合のMT5のWAPVボックスの労力x結果インジケーターは、ボリュームが需要に有利であり、ボックスが赤色の場合を意味します ボリュームは供給に有利です。 ボックスが大きいほど、価格に対するボリュームの変位が大きくなります。価格の上昇波がボックスのサイズに比例しない場合、 努力×結果。 非常に視覚的な方法で、ボリュームと価格の間のこの相違を識別できます。 MT5のWAPVBoxEffort x Result Indicatorを使用すると、インジケーターをゼロ軸の下に配置することで、視覚化を向上させることもできます。 ティックボリュームとリア
SmartTape
Rafil Nurmukhametov
インディケータ
Smart Tape - это индикатор ленты всех сделок с возможностью агрегации по цене и времени и фильтрацией по величине объема, включает в себя два отключаемых варианта отображения. Вариант 1: перемещаемое окно по графику со списком сделок (Time Sales).  Список обновляется сверху вниз и не имеет возможности просмотра истории. Количество отображаемых строк                   выбирается пользователем. Порядок отображения в строке: время с точностью до миллисекунд,  тип сделки (B - покупка или S - продажа
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
インディケータ
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Long Short Cointegration Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
インディケータ
Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer An advanced tool for traders looking to profit from cointegration. Analyzes any asset pair for Long&Short strategies. What does the Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer do? Identifies cointegrated pairs that revert to the mean, ideal for profitable trades. Provides a detailed panel with statistical data for confident decisions. Works with any currency pair, on any timeframe. Find buying and selling opportunities based on cointegration. Minimize risks with a relia
Fib Auto Trendline
Nhlanhla Brilliant Mashavha
インディケータ
INTRODUCTION The  Fib Autotrendline   is a basic tool that analysts use to find out when a security's trend is reversing. By determining the   support and resistance areas , it helps to identify significant changes in price while filtering out short-term fluctuations, thus eliminating the noise of everyday market conditions. It is an excellent tool for any trader who follows indicators that use   swing highs  and   swing lows . How to Use the fib Auto Trendline Indicator The Fib Auto Trendline
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
エキスパート
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
インディケータ
ウェルカムプライス：35ドル ヘッドアンドショルダーパターン は、信頼性の高いパターン認識を求めるトレーダーに最適です。強気と弱気の両方のヘッドアンドショルダー形成を含み、フィボナッチレベル、ネックラインブレイク検出、早期予測技術が統合されています。テクニカル分析とチャート構造・トレンド反転の正確な識別を重視する方のための強力なMT5ツールです。 二重検出方法 方法1 - クラシックパターン検出 明確な構造ルールを使用して標準的なヘッドアンドショルダーパターン（通常型、逆型、非標準型）を検出します。 この方法が強調する点： 明確なネックラインブレイク 対称的なパターン形成 フィボナッチリトレースメントレベルに基づく即時反応ゾーン 方法2 - 予測的パターン検出 右肩が形成される前でも左肩と頭部を早期に識別する革新的なアプローチ。 予測三角形 を使用し、 Early_Quick_Pipsライン を描画 - より速いエントリーポイントと価格変動への準備時間を提供します。 この方法ではフィボナッチレベルが異なる方法で計算されます： 0.0%レベル は Early_Quick_Pips予測
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
インディケータ
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
インディケータ
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
JAJ Binary Pro
Jamaine C Walkin
インディケータ
JAJ Binary Pro is a precision-driven binary options strategy created by Jamaine Walkin , a full-time trader and investor. Designed for adaptability in Forex and OTC markets , it focuses on high-probability trade setups and disciplined risk management. Optimised for Pocket Option & MT5 , it reflects Jamaine’s structured approach to trading Options, ensuring consistency and confidence in execution. Always use Proper Risk Management when trading.
Volume Waves
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
インディケータ
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
インディケータ
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
インディケータ
次世代の自動化された需要と供給のゾーン。どのチャートでも機能する新しい革新的なアルゴリズム。すべてのゾーンは、市場の価格行動に従って動的に作成されています。 2種類のアラート --> 1) 価格がゾーンに達したとき 2) 新しいゾーンが形成されたとき もう 1 つの役に立たない指標はありません。実績のある完全な取引戦略を手に入れることができます。     新機能:     価格が需給ゾーンに達したときにアラートを出す     新しい需給ゾーンが作成されたときにアラートを発します     プッシュ通知アラート     ピップ単位のゾーン幅ラベル     MTF のもう 1 つのタイムフレーム。したがって、現在より 2 時間足高いのではなく、現在より 3 時間足し上に見えるようになります。     アラート/ゾーン/MTF 機能を有効/無効にするボタン あなたが得る利点:     取引から感情を取り除きます。     取引エントリをオブジェクト化します。     確率の高いセットアップで利益を上げましょう。     描画ゾーンから時間を節約します。
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターはチャートを常に監視し、一方向に勢いが定着してきた段階で、主要な値動きの直前に精度の高いエントリーシグナルを表示します。 マルチシンボル・マルチタイムフレームスキャナーはこちらから - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 用スキャナー 主な機能 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準が自動で表示されます。 すべての時間足のブレイクアウトシグナルを監視できるMTFスキャナーダッシュボードを搭載。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに最適。 シグナル精度を高めるための最適化されたアルゴリズム。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングターゲットに使える特別なライン（クイックプロフィットライン）。 勝率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析メトリクスを表示。 リペイントなし。 トレードの確認 - 低確率のトレードを除外するために ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を使用してください。 強い買い：
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
作者のその他のプロダクト
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
エキスパート
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN QuantumFlux Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha ) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes. The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish
FREE
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
インディケータ
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN candle timer
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The design features a bold orange countdown timer icon set against a dark gray background, with the clock hands pointing toward the upper right. Below the timer, a candlestick chart displays green and red bars that represent price movements across different time periods, with sharp detailing and balanced composition. The countdown time of "05:17" is prominently displayed next to the clock, adding a dynamic and informative element to the image.
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
GEN OBMatrix Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification. Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart. Key Features: Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH Plots Bullish and Bearish O
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Smart Pulse Levels
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Smart Pulse Levels for MetaTrader 5 GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart s
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN Vertex Trading System
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN Vertex Trading System Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Vertex Trading System is a comprehensive trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator combines two powerful market analysis methodologies into a single tool: a dynamic trend module ( TurboTrend ) and a market structure analysis module ( Market Structure ). Its purpose is to provide clear trend signals, identify key levels based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and present them in an intuitive visualiz
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN SignalBunker
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method. Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a cl
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
エキスパート
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Sniper Entry
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
INDICATOR: GEN Sniper Entry Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Sniper Entry is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential market entry points based on divergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator specifically looks for sharp and accurate "sniper" divergences at price tops and bottoms. A unique feature is its ability to automatically visualize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated based on the Average True
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
インディケータ
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信