Stochastic Scalper

📊 STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4
Description
A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management.

✨ Key Features
📈 Intelligent Trading System

Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5
Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders
Double confirmation: extreme zone + K/D line crossover
Multi-level protection: Fixed Stop Loss + Automatic Trailing Stop
💎 Professional Money Management

Automatic lot calculation based on defined risk
Margin verification before each trade
Strict exposure control (max. 5 simultaneous orders)
Dynamic adjustment based on market volatility
🛡️ Security and Control

Spread filter to avoid excessive costs
Configurable trading time range (avoids illiquid sessions)
Guaranteed Stop Loss on every trade
Trailing Stop that ensures progressive profits

Updates: Free
📋 Technical Specifications
Settings: Optimal Value
Instrument: XAU/USD (Gold vs. Dollar)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Initial Capital $1,000 USD minimum
Suggested lot size: 0.20 (or 0.5% of balance)
Stop Loss: 20 pips
Trailing Stop: Starts at 5 pips
Maximum spread: 30 pips
Trading hours: 1:00 AM - 11:00 PM (configurable)
🎯 Trading Logic
BUY Signals:

Stochastic below 30 (overbought zone)
K-line crosses above D-line
Place Buy Stop using smart grid
SELL Signals:

Stochastic above 70 (overbought zone)
K-line crosses below D-line
Place Sell Stop using smart grid
Position Management:

Trailing Stop activates when profit reaches 5 pips
Automatic closure upon Stop Loss trigger or trailing
Maximum 5 pending orders per direction
💪 Advantages Competitive
✅ Gold-specific design - Parameters optimized for XAU/USD
✅ 24/5 operation - Never misses market opportunities
✅ Unemotional - Decisions based 100% on algorithms
✅ Scalable - Works from $1,000 to large accounts
✅ Validated backtesting - Historically proven strategy

⚠️ Usage Recommendations
🔹 ECN/STP broker with fast execution and competitive spreads (<20 pips on gold)
🔹 High-quality VPS to guarantee 24/5 uptime without downtime
🔹 Avoid major news events (NFP, Fed decisions, gold inventories)
🔹 Weekly monitoring - Review statistics and adjust parameters if necessary
🔹 Do not overtrade - Respect the system's order limits

📊 System Profile
Style: Automated scalping with adaptive grid
Aggressiveness: Medium (controllable via Parameters)
Frequency: High in volatile markets, low in range-bound markets
Drawdown: Moderate and controlled
Ideal for: Traders seeking automation with risk control
🎓 Is this EA for you?

✔️ You have at least $1,000 USD to invest
✔️ You're looking for a proven, automated system
✔️ You want to trade gold remotely
✔️ You value professional risk management
✔️ You understand that trading involves risk

📌 Product Information

Version: 2.00
Developer: Worldinversor 2025
Platform: MetaTrader 4
