ADX Scalper Xauusd

ADX Scalper XAU/USD
📊 Overview
ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts.

🎯 Main Features
✅ Trading Strategy
Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index)
Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction
Order System: BuyStop and SellStop with configurable distance
Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection
Risk Management: Margin control and spread verification
🔧 Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Version: 1.50
Account Type: Common and Proprietary
💼 Recommended Settings
📈 Capital and Lot Size
Capital Recommended Lot Size Risk
$1,000 USD 0.10 - 0.20 Conservative
$2,500 USD 0.25 - 0.35 Moderate
$5,000 USD 0.40 - 0.50 Aggressive
⚙️ Configurable Parameters
🕐 Time Filter
Start Hour: 4 AM
End Hour: 11 PM
Trade during the most volatile market sessions.

💰 Money Management
Fixed Lot: 0.10 - 0.50
Risk Percentage: 0.5%
Fixed lot size or risk percentage-based management.

📐 Grid & Trade Settings
Delta: 3.0 pips (pending order distance)
MaxDistance: 15.0 pips (maximum distance)
StopLoss: 20 pips
TrailingStart: 5 pips
TrailingStep: 2 pips
MaxSpread: 30 pips
📊 ADX Filter
ADX_Period: 14
ADX_MinLevel: 20.0 (detects trends)
ADX_MaxLevel: 50.0 (avoids extreme volatility)
🎓 Advantages for Prop Firms
✅ Ideal for Funding Accounts
Strict Risk Management: Complies with drawdown rules
Automatic Trailing Stop: Progressively protects profits
Spread Control: Avoids trading in unfavorable conditions
Margin Verification: Prevents margin calls
Time Filter: Trades only during optimal hours
📋 Compatible With:
FTMO
The5%ers
MyForexFunds
FundedNext
And other proprietary trading firms
⚡ Quick Setup
Timeframe: M5
Lot: 0.10 (for a $1,000 account)
Activate automated trading in MT4
Verify connection with the broker
⚖️ Disclaimer
Trading currencies and precious metals carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a trading tool, and results may vary depending on market conditions, broker, and settings used.

🏆 Expected Results
With proper settings and risk management:

Consistency: High in trending markets
Drawdown: Controlled (<20%)
Win Rate: Variable depending on the market
Risk/Reward: Favorable with trailing stop
© 2025 Worldinversor - ADX Scalper XAU/USD - All rights reserved
