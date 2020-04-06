Bolinger Sniper Gold

Bollinger Scalper Gold EA
General Information
Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold
Version: 2.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Developer: Worldinversor 2025

System Description
Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and oversold zones using Bollinger Bands and places strategic pending orders to capture price reversals.

Main Features
1. Bollinger Bands System
Detects buy signals when the price touches the lower band and begins to bounce upwards.
Identifies sell signals when the price reaches the upper band and shows signs of retracement.
Customizable settings: period, standard deviation, and signal tolerance.
2. Intelligent Grid Trading
Places pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) at calculated distances from the current price.
Limited and controlled grid system with configurable maximum number of pending orders.
Adjustable delta distance between orders and maximum placement distance.
3. Advanced Risk Management
Fixed lot size or dynamic calculation based on risk percentage.
Adjustable stop loss in pips for each trade.
Automatic verification of available margin before opening positions.
Automatic lot size adjustment based on available capital.
4. Dynamic Trailing Stop
Automatic profit protection with trailing stop.
Activation setting after X pips of profit.
Adjustable trailing stop step to follow price movement.
5. Trading Filters
Time Filter: Trade only within the Configured time range
Spread filter: Prevents trading when the spread exceeds the set maximum
Market condition validation using Bollinger Bands
Configurable Parameters
General Settings
MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA orders
Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in pips
Time Filter
StartHour / EndHour: Time range for trading (recommended: 1-23)
Money Management
FixedLot: Fixed lot size (0.20 by default)
RiskPercent: Percentage of risk per trade if a fixed lot is not used (0.5%)
Grid System
Delta: Distance in pips between the current price and the pending order (3 pips)
MaxDistance: Maximum allowed distance for placing orders (15 pips)
StopLossPips: Stop Loss in pips for each trade (20 pips)
TrailingStart: Profit pips to activate trailing stop (5 pips)
TrailingStep: Trailing stop step (2 pips)
MaxSpread: Maximum spread allowed in points (30)
MaxPendingOrders: Maximum number of pending orders per type (2)
Bollinger Bands
UseBollinger: Activate/deactivate the Bollinger Band filter
BB_Period: Bollinger Band period (20)
BB_Deviation: Standard deviation (2.0)
BB_Shift: Band shift (0)
System Advantages
✅ Full automation - Operates 24/7 without manual intervention
✅ Proven strategy - Combines technical analysis with grid trading
✅ Integrated risk management - Protection via stop loss and trailing stop
✅ Adaptable - Multiple configurable parameters according to risk profile
✅ Efficient for scalping - Designed to capture fast movements on the M5 timeframe
✅ Margin protection - Checks availability before trading

Requirements and Recommendations
Capital Minimum: $1,000 USD
Suggested Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: Preferably with low spreads on XAU/USD
Recommended VPS: For continuous, uninterrupted trading

Copyright © Worldinversor 2025 - All rights reserved
