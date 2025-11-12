Azimuth
- インディケータ
- Ottaviano De Cicco
- バージョン: 1.21
- アップデート済み: 27 12月 2025
🔷 Azimuth Pro 登場 — 完全自動設定、MTF連動シグナル、スマートMA、マルチチャート最適化。設定不要、トレードのみ。ローンチプロモーション実施中。 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/158500
🔷 Azimuth Pro 登場 — 完全自動設定、MTF連動シグナル、スマートMA、マルチチャート最適化。設定不要、トレードのみ。ローンチプロモーション実施中。 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/158500
Since discovering Azimuth and this user's other indicators, they've become an indispensable part of my trading. Identifying structures and trends has become ridiculously easy. It greatly simplifies trading if you know how to use it correctly. Eternally grateful, Sensei.
Damn, I have no words to describe this indicator. It's so difficult to find good programmers and developers in MQL5 who build truly efficient tools for traders. Azimuth is a beast, and Otavianno de Cicco deserves praise; my trading system is almost perfect thanks to this indicator. (The indicator still has a lot of room for improvement regarding the many bugs it has, but okay, that's fine). Thank you.
Since discovering Azimuth and this user's other indicators, they've become an indispensable part of my trading. Identifying structures and trends has become ridiculously easy. It greatly simplifies trading if you know how to use it correctly. Eternally grateful, Sensei.
That's great! Thank you so much! Unfortunately, the colors and lines keep reverting to the default settings whenever I try to adjust them. Is there something special I need to do to keep my settings? - Yes I use the color templates but I would like to change the colors and the lines.
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
Damn, I have no words to describe this indicator. It's so difficult to find good programmers and developers in MQL5 who build truly efficient tools for traders. Azimuth is a beast, and Otavianno de Cicco deserves praise; my trading system is almost perfect thanks to this indicator. (The indicator still has a lot of room for improvement regarding the many bugs it has, but okay, that's fine). Thank you.