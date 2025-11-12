Azimuth
- 指标
- Ottaviano De Cicco
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 24 十二月 2025
🔷 Azimuth Pro 现已推出 — 全自动配置、MTF对齐信号、Smart MAs、多图表优化。无需调整，专注交易。上市促销进行中。 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/158500
Since discovering Azimuth and this user's other indicators, they've become an indispensable part of my trading. Identifying structures and trends has become ridiculously easy. It greatly simplifies trading if you know how to use it correctly. Eternally grateful, Sensei.
Damn, I have no words to describe this indicator. It's so difficult to find good programmers and developers in MQL5 who build truly efficient tools for traders. Azimuth is a beast, and Otavianno de Cicco deserves praise; my trading system is almost perfect thanks to this indicator. (The indicator still has a lot of room for improvement regarding the many bugs it has, but okay, that's fine). Thank you.
That's great! Thank you so much! Unfortunately, the colors and lines keep reverting to the default settings whenever I try to adjust them. Is there something special I need to do to keep my settings? - Yes I use the color templates but I would like to change the colors and the lines.
