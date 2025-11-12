Azimuth

Azimuth has been created for structure-first traders looking for complete market
cycle analysis in one professional suite.

While most ZigZag indicators show only major swings, Azimuth reveals 4 nested
swing levels simultaneously (L1/L2/L3/L4) — giving you early-cycle entries,
late-cycle warnings, and full structural context. Combined with swing-anchored VWAP
(not arbitrary daily resets), MTF zigzag swings, and automated ABC pattern detection,
you get institutional-level structure analysis without chart hopping.


---
✅ KEY FEATURES

4-Level ZigZag System
- Level 1-4 simultaneous rendering (minor to macro swings)
- Customizable periods (default: 9/36/144/576 — Fibonacci-aligned)
- Color-coded visualization for instant pattern recognition

Swing-Anchored VWAP
- AVWAP L3 anchored to major swing highs/lows
- Daily VWAP reference line (institutional benchmark)
- Directional logic (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)
- Real-time updates on new swing formation

Moving Averages
-Two Exponential Moving Averages for trend identification

ABC Pattern Detection
- Early Cycle Signals (L3→L1 confluence)
- Main Trend Signals (L2→L3 confluence)
- Late Cycle Signals (L1→L2 confluence)
- Current TF bias filtering (Cycle/ Wave mode L4/L3)

Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
- 3 Timeframe bias display (Current TF + HTF1 + HTF2)
- ATR (Average True Range) - volatility gauge
- ADR% (Average Daily Range) - intraday progress
- Live Spread monitoring - execution cost tracking
- Candle Timer - next bar countdown
- MTF Market Cycle Bias mapping
- Institutional HTF mappings (auto-calculated optimal higher TFs)

HTF Structure Lines
- Horizontal S/R from HTF ZigZag swings
- Merged overlapping zones (consolidated levels)
- Line style hierarchy (dot/dash/solid by timeframe)
- Auto-updates on HTF bar close

Appearance
- 15 professional themes
- Smart candle coloring (3-color or 2-color modes)
- Bars mode for minimal chart setups
 
Alert System
- Box alerts (popup notifications)
- Sound alerts (audio confirmation)
- Push notifications (MT5 mobile app)
- Email alerts (inbox delivery)


---
📊 TIMEFRAME COMPATIBILITY


- ✅ M1 to M30: Full analysis with default settings (9999 bars)
- ⚙️ H1+: Increase MaxCalculationBars to 15,000+ for complete MTF dashboard

Recommended: M5-M30 for optimal intraday/swing trading experience.


---
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS


- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)
- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)
- File Type: Compiled .ex5 (no DLL dependencies)
- Performance: Multi-instance safe, zero-lag rendering
- Support: email + private messages


---
📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED


✅ Azimuth indicator (compiled .ex5)
✅ Quantum Color Themes (15 themes)
✅ Full alert system (Box/Sound/Push/Email)
✅ MTF Dashboard (3-TF bias  display)
✅ HTF Structure Lines
✅ Regular updates and improvements


---
🏛️ ABOUT MERKAVA LABS
"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."


Merkava Labs specializes in institutional-grade MT5 tools that decode market
structure. Built by quants, for traders.


Website: https://www.merkavalabs.com
Contact: contact@merkavalabs.com

---
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
No Repainting: ABC pattern arrows use bar-1 logic (appear after bar closes).


ZigZag repaints naturally (last swing adjusts) — this is expected behavior
for swing analysis.


Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit
versions on external sites.


Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Azimuth is a technical
analysis tool, not financial advice. Always use proper risk management.

