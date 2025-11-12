Azimuth has been created for structure-first traders looking for complete market

cycle analysis in one professional suite.



While most ZigZag indicators show only major swings, Azimuth reveals 4 nested

swing levels simultaneously (L1/L2/L3/L4) — giving you early-cycle entries,

late-cycle warnings, and full structural context. Combined with swing-anchored VWAP

(not arbitrary daily resets), MTF zigzag swings, and automated ABC pattern detection,

you get institutional-level structure analysis without chart hopping.



---

✅ KEY FEATURES



4-Level ZigZag System

- Level 1-4 simultaneous rendering (minor to macro swings)

- Customizable periods (default: 9/36/144/576 — Fibonacci-aligned)

- Color-coded visualization for instant pattern recognition



Swing-Anchored VWAP

- AVWAP L3 anchored to major swing highs/lows

- Daily VWAP reference line (institutional benchmark)

- Directional logic (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)

- Real-time updates on new swing formation



Moving Averages

-Two Exponential Moving Averages for trend identification



ABC Pattern Detection

- Early Cycle Signals (L3→L1 confluence)

- Main Trend Signals (L2→L3 confluence)

- Late Cycle Signals (L1→L2 confluence)

- Current TF bias filtering (Cycle/ Wave mode L4/L3)



Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

- 3 Timeframe bias display (Current TF + HTF1 + HTF2)

- ATR (Average True Range) - volatility gauge

- ADR% (Average Daily Range) - intraday progress

- Live Spread monitoring - execution cost tracking

- Candle Timer - next bar countdown

- MTF Market Cycle Bias mapping

- Institutional HTF mappings (auto-calculated optimal higher TFs)



HTF Structure Lines

- Horizontal S/R from HTF ZigZag swings

- Merged overlapping zones (consolidated levels)

- Line style hierarchy (dot/dash/solid by timeframe)

- Auto-updates on HTF bar close



Appearance

- 15 professional themes

- Smart candle coloring (3-color or 2-color modes)

- Bars mode for minimal chart setups



Alert System

- Box alerts (popup notifications)

- Sound alerts (audio confirmation)

- Push notifications (MT5 mobile app)

- Email alerts (inbox delivery)



---

📊 TIMEFRAME COMPATIBILITY



- ✅ M1 to M30: Full analysis with default settings (9999 bars)

- ⚙️ H1+: Increase MaxCalculationBars to 15,000+ for complete MTF dashboard



Recommended: M5-M30 for optimal intraday/swing trading experience.



---

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS



- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)

- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)

- File Type: Compiled .ex5 (no DLL dependencies)

- Performance: Multi-instance safe, zero-lag rendering

- Support: email + private messages



---

📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED



✅ Azimuth indicator (compiled .ex5)

✅ Quantum Color Themes (15 themes)

✅ Full alert system (Box/Sound/Push/Email)

✅ MTF Dashboard (3-TF bias display)

✅ HTF Structure Lines

✅ Regular updates and improvements



---

🏛️ ABOUT MERKAVA LABS

"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."



Merkava Labs specializes in institutional-grade MT5 tools that decode market

structure. Built by quants, for traders.



Website: https://www.merkavalabs.com

Contact: contact@merkavalabs.com



---

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

No Repainting: ABC pattern arrows use bar-1 logic (appear after bar closes).



ZigZag repaints naturally (last swing adjusts) — this is expected behavior

for swing analysis.



Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit

versions on external sites.



Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Azimuth is a technical

analysis tool, not financial advice. Always use proper risk management.