Azimuth has been created for structure-first traders looking for complete market cycle analysis in one professional suite.
While most ZigZag indicators show only major swings, Azimuth reveals 4 nested swing levels simultaneously (L1/L2/L3/L4) — giving you early-cycle entries, late-cycle warnings, and full structural context. Combined with swing-anchored VWAP (not arbitrary daily resets), MTF zigzag swings, and automated ABC pattern detection, you get institutional-level structure analysis without chart hopping.
KEY FEATURES
4-Level ZigZag System
- Level 1-4 simultaneous rendering (minor to macro swings)
- Customizable periods (default: 9/36/144/576 — Fibonacci-aligned)
- Color-coded visualization for instant pattern recognition
Swing-Anchored VWAP
- AVWAP L3 anchored to major swing highs/lows
- Daily VWAP reference line (institutional benchmark)
- Directional logic (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)
- Real-time updates on new swing formation
Moving Averages
- Two Exponential Moving Averages for trend identification
ABC Pattern Detection
- Early Cycle Signals (L3→L1 confluence)
- Main Trend Signals (L2→L3 confluence)
- Late Cycle Signals (L1→L2 confluence)
- Current TF bias filtering (Cycle/Wave mode L4/L3)
Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
- 3 Timeframe bias display (Current TF + HTF1 + HTF2)
- ATR (Average True Range) - volatility gauge
- ADR% (Average Daily Range) - intraday progress
- Live Spread monitoring - execution cost tracking
- Candle Timer - next bar countdown
- MTF Market Cycle Bias mapping
- Institutional HTF mappings (auto-calculated optimal higher TFs)
HTF Structure Lines
- Horizontal S/R from HTF ZigZag swings
- Merged overlapping zones (consolidated levels)
- Line style hierarchy (dot/dash/solid by timeframe)
- Auto-updates on HTF bar close
Appearance
- 18 professional themes
- Smart candle coloring (3-color or 2-color modes)
- Bars mode for minimal chart setups
Alert System
- Box alerts (popup notifications)
- Sound alerts (audio confirmation)
- Push notifications (MT5 mobile app)
- Email alerts (inbox delivery)
TIMEFRAME COMPATIBILITY
M1 to M30: Full analysis with default settings (9999 bars)
H1+: Increase MaxCalculationBars to 15,000+ for complete MTF dashboard
Recommended: M5-M30 for optimal intraday/swing trading experience.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)
- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)
- File Type: Compiled .ex5 (no DLL dependencies)
- Performance: Multi-instance safe, zero-lag rendering
- Support: Product comments + private messages
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Azimuth indicator (compiled .ex5)
- Quantum Color Themes (18 themes)
- Full alert system (Box/Sound/Push/Email)
- MTF Dashboard (3-TF bias display)
- HTF Structure Lines
- Regular updates and improvements
ABOUT MERKAVA LABS
"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."
Merkava Labs specializes in institutional-grade MT5 tools that decode market structure. Built by quants, for traders.
IMPORTANT NOTES
Live Structure Analysis: Azimuth is a real-time analysis tool. ZigZag and ABC signals update dynamically as market structure evolves. For testing, use forward testing on a demo account — chart history is not suitable for backtesting.
The edge is not in individual signals, but in the complete system: multi-level market structure confirmed by swing-anchored AVWAP and adaptive moving averages working together.
Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit versions.
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Azimuth is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.
Damn, I have no words to describe this indicator. It's so difficult to find good programmers and developers in MQL5 who build truly efficient tools for traders. Azimuth is a beast, and Otavianno de Cicco deserves praise; my trading system is almost perfect thanks to this indicator. (The indicator still has a lot of room for improvement regarding the many bugs it has, but okay, that's fine). Thank you.