Azimuth has been created for structure-first traders looking for complete market cycle analysis in one professional suite.





While most ZigZag indicators show only major swings, Azimuth reveals 4 nested swing levels simultaneously (L1/L2/L3/L4) — giving you early-cycle entries, late-cycle warnings, and full structural context. Combined with swing-anchored VWAP (not arbitrary daily resets), MTF zigzag swings, and automated ABC pattern detection, you get institutional-level structure analysis without chart hopping.









KEY FEATURES





4-Level ZigZag System

- Level 1-4 simultaneous rendering (minor to macro swings)

- Customizable periods (default: 9/36/144/576 — Fibonacci-aligned)

- Color-coded visualization for instant pattern recognition





Swing-Anchored VWAP

- AVWAP L3 anchored to major swing highs/lows

- Daily VWAP reference line (institutional benchmark)

- Directional logic (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)

- Real-time updates on new swing formation





Moving Averages

- Two Exponential Moving Averages for trend identification





ABC Pattern Detection

- Early Cycle Signals (L3→L1 confluence)

- Main Trend Signals (L2→L3 confluence)

- Late Cycle Signals (L1→L2 confluence)

- Current TF bias filtering (Cycle/Wave mode L4/L3)





Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

- 3 Timeframe bias display (Current TF + HTF1 + HTF2)

- ATR (Average True Range) - volatility gauge

- ADR% (Average Daily Range) - intraday progress

- Live Spread monitoring - execution cost tracking

- Candle Timer - next bar countdown

- MTF Market Cycle Bias mapping

- Institutional HTF mappings (auto-calculated optimal higher TFs)





HTF Structure Lines

- Horizontal S/R from HTF ZigZag swings

- Merged overlapping zones (consolidated levels)

- Line style hierarchy (dot/dash/solid by timeframe)

- Auto-updates on HTF bar close





Appearance

- 18 professional themes

- Smart candle coloring (3-color or 2-color modes)

- Bars mode for minimal chart setups





Alert System

- Box alerts (popup notifications)

- Sound alerts (audio confirmation)

- Push notifications (MT5 mobile app)

- Email alerts (inbox delivery)









TIMEFRAME COMPATIBILITY





M1 to M30: Full analysis with default settings (9999 bars)

H1+: Increase MaxCalculationBars to 15,000+ for complete MTF dashboard





Recommended: M5-M30 for optimal intraday/swing trading experience.









TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)

- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)

- File Type: Compiled .ex5 (no DLL dependencies)

- Performance: Multi-instance safe, zero-lag rendering

- Support: Product comments + private messages









WHAT'S INCLUDED





- Azimuth indicator (compiled .ex5)

- Quantum Color Themes (18 themes)

- Full alert system (Box/Sound/Push/Email)

- MTF Dashboard (3-TF bias display)

- HTF Structure Lines

- Regular updates and improvements









ABOUT MERKAVA LABS





"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."





Merkava Labs specializes in institutional-grade MT5 tools that decode market structure. Built by quants, for traders.









IMPORTANT NOTES





Live Structure Analysis: Azimuth is a real-time analysis tool. ZigZag and ABC signals update dynamically as market structure evolves. For testing, use forward testing on a demo account — chart history is not suitable for backtesting.





The edge is not in individual signals, but in the complete system: multi-level market structure confirmed by swing-anchored AVWAP and adaptive moving averages working together.





Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit versions.





Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Azimuth is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.



