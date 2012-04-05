Secura Gold Wave

Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0
Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes

Trade with the rhythm of the market using Secura Gold Wave EA, a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision.

Core Strategy:

  • Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signal entry.

  • Employs a three-tier moving average filter (5, 20, 50) to assess entry, stop placement, and overarching trend alignment.

  • Designed for H1, H4, and Daily charts to capture sustainable moves and avoid market noise.

Advanced Risk & Trade Management:

  • Position size is calculated based on a fixed percentage of account equity.

  • Features break-even triggers, trailing stops, and optional partial profit closing to maximize winning trades and protect capital.

  • Comprehensive daily, concurrent trade, and spread filters ensure disciplined execution.

Key Features:

  • Fully automated entry, risk calculation, and exit management.

  • Customizable filters for momentum, choppy markets, ATR-based volatility, and trading hours.

  • Integrated visual dashboard showing real-time performance, statistics, and trade status.

  • Supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for trade signals and important events.

Ideal For:
Traders seeking a systematic, rule-based approach to trend pullbacks who prefer higher timeframes for reduced stress and improved reward-to-risk ratios.


