Magic Curves

Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis.

It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend.

Parameters:

HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value;

MAMode - shows average profit from trades;

MAPeriod - Moving average period;

Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty all magic numbers from history are scanned.

Others are cosmetic (font_size, x_step, y_step, col_size).

おすすめのプロダクト
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
インディケータ
The GGP Squeeze Momentum  MT4 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version p
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
ユーティリティ
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Project Future
Evgeny Belyaev
インディケータ
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile). Advantages of the indicator Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Does not redraw. It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks. It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Recommended symbols USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD,
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator
Artis Bergs
5 (1)
インディケータ
Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator. Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed. Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart. Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short). For any further questions  feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.
Ultimate arrows prognosis
Lukas Coubal
インディケータ
Introduction Ultimate Arrows Prognosis is a unique indicator, in which the signals are actually rendered without delay! This fact, unlike other indicators, allows traders to respond to the current market situation and achieve to high quality and efficient analyzes. This indicator does not redraw and never changes the previous signals! And so, you know, that every signals, which is possible to see in history, will this unique indicator show exactly the same in the future. With this indicator,
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
通貨ストレングストレードパネルEAMT4は、初心者またはエキスパートトレーダーにとって革新的なソリューションです。通貨の強さの概念は、価格アクションと組み合わされ、8つの主要通貨の通常の28の組み合わせを除いて、任意のシンボル/ペアに適用できるため、まったく新しいレベルになります。つまり、すべての通貨、商品、暗号（インデックスではない）を含む、任意のペアの長所または短所をトレードできます。複雑な強さを解読することなく、ペアの2つの部分の強さ/弱さのバランスを視覚的に知らせる色付きのバーを使用することで、16/32シンボルを一目で明確に把握できる画期的な製品です。他の従来の通貨強度ソリューションと同様に、線またはヒストグラム。 通貨の強さのトレードパネルEAMT4は、MT4で見つけることができる最も簡単で使いやすいトレードパネルでもあります。追加のウィンドウやパネルを開く必要なしに、すべてのオプションと機能が1つのサーフェスにあります。これは、注文管理、リスク計算、部分閉鎖、アカウント保護ユーティリティのすべてを1つにまとめた、非常に便利なインターフェースです。 Currency S
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
ユーティリティ
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
自動ブレークイーブンレベル この   ユーティリティを   使用 すると、   取引が所望の利益に達したときに自動的にSLを移動する機能を有効にできます。 特に   短期   トレーダー   にとって重要です。   オフセットオプションも利用可能です：一部の利益を保護できます。 多機能ユーティリティ : 66以上の機能、このツールを含む  |   質問がある場合は連絡してください   |   MT5バージョン 自動ブレークイーブン機能の有効化プロセス: 1.   シンボルまたは取引を選択   Auto BE機能を有効にする対象: 現在の   [Symbol]   / すべての取引   [ALL]   / または特定の取引   [Ticket] . [Symbol]または[ALL]ルールに加えて - 特定の取引に個別のルールを設定できます, チケット番号により: 個別の[Ticket]ルールが優先されます. 2. Auto BEを有効にする   取引タイプ   を選択: [ALL]: すべての有効な取引; [Longs]: 買い取引のみ; [Shorts]: 売り取引のみ; 3.  
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
インディケータ
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Copyist MS
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (4)
ユーティリティ
Copyist MS is a simple and easy to use trade copier. It works as a single-file Expert Advisor with toggled Master and Slave operation modes. Configurations Type of work - work mode selection: Master or Slave; Copy by magic number - copy trade orders by magic number (configure in master terminal) Will not copy currency pairs - list of unwanted currency pairs to copy (configure in master terminal) Master account number - master-terminal trading account number; Selective copying currency pairs - i
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
エキスパート
リアル口座での実際の運用成績はこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 この口座は 2025年12月2日に開設しました 。 ここからどのように成長していくのか、ぜひ楽しみに見守ってください。 商品説明文 本EAは 過剰なバックテストのフィッティングを行っていません。 長期的に安定して動くこと、そして「現実的な運用」を最優先に設計しています。 また、 預金をただ眠らせたままにしておくのはもったいない という考えから開発を始めました。 ロットを無理に上げる必要はありません。 むしろ ロットを上げすぎないことが最も大切 です。 このEAを導入してから、 毎日MT4を見てドキドキしながら過ごす時間がなくなりました。 必要以上にチャートに張り付かず、 淡々とした運用ができるようになったことを実感しています。   Gold Impulse Split — 製品説明 トレーダーの皆さま、こんにちは。私は Gold Impulse Split です。 リリース特別キャンペーン — 1か月お試しレンタル：$30 期間限定で、 Gold
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Candle Size Stats
Roman Salivon
ユーティリティ
Скрипт собирает статистику по размерам свечей и сохраняет данные в файл CSV. Каждая строка таблицы - это отдельная свеча с ее характеристиками: время, направление (1 - бычья/доджи, -1 - медвежья), размер верхней и нижней тени, размер тела и полный размер свечи. Индикатор, который отбражает размеры свечей, а также построенные по этим размерам скользящие средние, можно скачать здесь . ПАРАМЕТРЫ FileName:  имя файла, в который экспортируются данные. Если оставить поле пустым, то имя файла - "Cand
Forex strength meter
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
Forex strength meter is a useful indicator with which novice traders and professionals can analyze the market and see when and where to open a deal. Forex strength meter is an analytical complex for Metatrader4 which, in the form of lines on the chart, shows the trader the direction of the trend and its reversals. The interpretation of the indicator is very simple. When the indicator draws a red line above the blue line on the chart, it means that the trend is now going down. At this point, it
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
インディケータ
ティックスプレッドの不均衡に基づくインジケーター。 TF： すべての時間足（M1〜D1）に対応。 ペア： Forex、指数、ゴールド、CFD に対応（JPYペア、ゴールド、CFD向けに自動調整）。 設定： TickWindow (200) – ティック観察ウィンドウ SpreadWeight (1.5) – スプレッドの重み付け NormalizationPeriod (20) – 正規化期間（z-score） Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – アラート閾値 AlertCooldown (300s) – アラートのクールダウン時間 結論： Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 は、OHLC の変動とスプレッドを分析して買い/売り圧力を検出し、市場の方向性と不均衡ゾーンを明確に示します。
Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
ユーティリティ
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
インディケータ
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
インディケータ
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
RSI Currency Strength Meter
Miroslav Stojic
インディケータ
RSI Currency Strength Meter uses RSI (Relative Strength Index) to monitor how strong a currency is, or in other words, if it's being bought or sold by the majority compared to the other currencies. It displays the strength-lines of the currencies of the pair (base and counter currency of the chart) with changeable solid lines. Also, you can add up to five additional currencies to the "comparison pool". If you want to look and compare, for example, EUR, USD and JPY, it will only look at the EURUS
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF Ichimoku for MT4。 - Ichimoku インジケーターは、最も強力なトレンド インジケーターの 1 つです。HTF は、Higher Time Frame を意味します。 - このインジケーターは、トレンド トレーダーや、プライス アクション エントリとの組み合わせに最適です。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、より高い時間枠の Ichimoku を現在のチャートに添付できます。 - 上昇トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より上 (両方の線が雲より上) / 下降トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より下 (両方の線が雲より下)。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の上部境界を突破した場合にのみ、買い注文を開きます。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の下部境界を突破した場合にのみ、売り注文を開きます。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、大きなトレンドを捉える機会が得られます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この M
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
インディケータ
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Pointer View
Andrei Gerasimenko
インディケータ
The indicator marks the points on the chart where the standard ZigZag indicator has drawn its top or bottom. With this indicator, you can easily understand where the top or bottom was formed, and where it was redrawn. The indicator gives an alert when a new point appears. Warning! Parameter  Applied Price   -   expands the possibilities of building the indicator.   It is possible to build at OPEN, CLOSE and standard HIGH/LOW prices. Input parameters ----------- Depth   - period of the ZigZag ind
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade  【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレンド」なのか「静観すべき調整」
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
インディケータ
MT5バージョンはこちらからご利用いただけます： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegramチャンネル＆グループ： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.Pグループアクセス： 有料商品の購入証明を当方の受信箱へ送信してください 推奨ブローカー： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4用の強力な反転およびブレイクアウト検出システム 初心者から上級者まで使いやすい、マーケット構造の変化、ブレイクアウト、トレンド反転を視覚的に捉えるオールインワンのノンリペイントインジケーターです。 本インジケーターは「123」パターンに従って動作します： ステップ1: 新しい高値または安値をビッグアローで表示し、エキゾーストポイント（勢いの弱まり）を示します ステップ2: 構造のブレイクを知らせ、トレンド反転の可能性を示唆します ステップ3: リトルアローとサポート/レジスタンスドットでエントリーを確定します
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
インディケータ
推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
作者のその他のプロダクト
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
ZigZag with not repainting MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep. Useful for visual analyze of the chart and cut strategies based on repainting peaks.
FREE
Range Cycle Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
5 (3)
インディケータ
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
FREE
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FREE
Cycle Signals
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Moving Average Zones Signals
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
インディケータ
Some short but nice algo giving signals and some ideas for stops. Five moving averages are used to find cross overs and create a zone. All periods and methods are adjustable but default values are optimized already. If you have lags on long history you can reduce MaxBars to make it work faster. Please comment if need to explain the parameters. Also any improvement ideas are welcome.
FREE
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile MT4
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars t
MACD Price Divergence
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
This indicator represents classic approach to MACD vs price chart divergence with some visual utility and alerts. It can draw lines to define the divergence on both chart or separate window. All is adjustable. The parameters are as follows. MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA and SignalSMA. Additional: DrawIndicatorLines (to show values on separate window), DrawPriceLines (to show it on chart itself) and DoAlerts (to allow indicator to alert when signal comes).
Universal Harmonic Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
FVG Profile EA
Aleksey Usachev
エキスパート
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars to
Cycle Signals MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. Any suggestions please comment.
Range Cycle Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
Universal Harmonic Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
インディケータ
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
FVG Profile EA MT5
Aleksey Usachev
エキスパート
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信