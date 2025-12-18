SuperTrend Visualizer MT5
- インディケータ
- Catur Cipto Nugroho
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
SuperTrend Visualizer – The Ultimate Trend-Following System
Stop guessing the market direction. SuperTrend Visualizer transforms your MT4 chart into a clear, color-coded trading system. Unlike standard indicators that only draw a line, this tool automatically colors your candles based on the trend, helping you spot entries and exits instantly.
Why SuperTrend Visualizer?
Standard charts can be messy. This indicator uses advanced Overlay Technology to paint the market structure:
-
🔵 Blue Candles: Strong Uptrend (Safe to Buy/Hold).
-
🔴 Red Candles: Strong Downtrend (Safe to Sell/Hold).
-
No Repainting: Signals are permanent after the candle closes.
Key Features:
-
Smart Candle Coloring: Automatically changes candle bodies to Blue or Red. You can choose between Candle Mode (Standard) or Bar Chart Mode (Clean).
-
Dual-Control Coloring:
-
Candle Colors: Fully customizable via the "Inputs" tab.
-
Arrows & Lines: Fully customizable via the "Colors" tab.
-
Complete Alert System: Never miss a move. Get notified via Pop-up Sound, Mobile Push Notification, and Email instantly when the trend flips.
-
Multi-Timeframe Ready: Works perfectly on M1 scalping up to Monthly swing trading.
How to Trade:
-
BUY Signal: Wait for the candle to turn BLUE and the UP Arrow to appear. Place Stop Loss below the SuperTrend line.
-
SELL Signal: Wait for the candle to turn RED and the DOWN Arrow to appear. Place Stop Loss above the SuperTrend line.
-
Exit: Close your position when the candle color changes.
Settings:
-
Nbr_Periods (Default: 10): ATR period for volatility calculation.
-
Multiplier (Default: 3.0): Trend sensitivity. Lower = more signals, Higher = less noise.
-
ChartStyle: Choose between Japanese Candles or Bar Chart.
-
ColorCandles: Turn the coloring feature ON/OFF.