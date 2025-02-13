Genius Trades Pro

Trading manually is high risk, stop losing money. Every successful trader knows indexes always rise. Built to profit 300%+ faster instead of waiting. Revolutionize your trading experience and profit 24/7, even while you sleep!

Built on Google Gemini AI.

One Step Setup: Any Index Symbol/s (on different charts. Adjust the magic number in the settings if more than 1 robot)

  • Tested:  UK100, SPX500, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, JPN225, AUS200
  • Full free support before and after you purchase.

Features:

  • 100% Automated Trading. Set and forget, the bot does everything.
  • Default risk parameters to keep losses at zero however you can increase the risk.
  • Built-in, Indicators, histories adding scope.

To achieve similar results as the live link above (500 $ account). The live link updates every 24 hours.

  • Add some off these symbols to separate charts " JPN225, AUS200, UK100, FRA40, GER40, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30, SPX500".
  • You will need to only change the Magic Number.
  • Please message me if you need help.

The more funds you accumulate, increase the symbols or simply change the default lot size if you prefer certain indexes according to your trading habits. Remember you can use the robot multiple times on the same installation, different charts.

Some users prefer to not use symbols that have larger drawdowns since it's a longer wait for it to rise again which is inventible. Keep in mind indexes like SPX500, US30, UK100 have bigger drawdowns but they are more profitable.

If you have under 200 $. Use fewer less liquid indexes. Use the robot's trading activity on myfxbook.com or screenshots or ask us for help. Do not risk bigger indexes. They will hurt you on a small budget.

Note: Applies only to the MQL5 tester. It auto closes the last open trade. Please check the last trade before it does this. There are only TP's, no SL's in the default strategy. Sorry the tester works this way. No way around it.

Other cool features

  • You can enable options based on the trading habits.
  • Full control over buying and selling
  • Timeframe, MA, RSI adjustments. 
  • User Interface customization.
  • Auto increment positions per symbol faster based on your TP setting.

The default setup is configured for a safe zero loss climb on a decent deposit. Remember this won't apply if the settings change drastically :)

HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.22 (9)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 現在の価格で購入できる数量には限りがあります。 価格はまもなく $1999.99 に引き上げられます。 Download Setfiles Detail Guide LIVE SIGNAL  (XAU)  |  NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH VEGA BOT – マルチ戦略・トレンドフォロー型EAの決定版 Vega BOT へようこそ。 本EAは、複数のプロフェッショナルなトレンドフォロー手法を一つの柔軟かつ高度にカスタマイズ可能なシステムに統合した強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 初心者トレーダーでも、アルゴリズム取引の経験者でも、Vega BOT を使えばプログラミング不要で自分だけのトレーディングモデルを構築・最適化できます。 マルチストラテジーエンジン – あらゆる市場に対応 Vega BOT は、多様な市場環境で安定して稼働し、以下の主要金融商品に対応しています： Forex（FX） Gold（ゴールド） Indices（株価指数） Crypto（暗号通貨） Standard、Raw、ECN、Pro、Cent 口座 複数時間軸による
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (9)
エキスパート
価格: 606$ -> 808$ 取扱説明書:  Manual ENEA mt5 – レジームスイッチング + GPT5 と隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) ENEA mt5 は、人工知能 ChatGPT-5 のパワーと隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の精密な統計分析を組み合わせた、最先端の全自動取引アルゴリズムです。リアルタイムで市場を監視し、複雑で検出が難しい市場状態（レジーム）を特定し、現状に応じて取引戦略を動的に調整します。目的は明確です：市場のあらゆる局面 — トレンド、レンジ相場、高ボラティリティ — において、最適な取引ロジックを適用し、機会を最大限に活かしつつ、リスクを効果的に管理することです。 主な特徴: リアルタイムのレジーム検出 : トレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ、安定期 市場レジームに応じた戦略の動的切替 AIモデル GPT5   (HMM) が過去データから教師なし学習 自動TPの有効化、SLの調整 M30 タイムフレームに対応し、 XAUUSD をベースに構築 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) の仕組み 隠れマルコフモデル (HMM) は、金融市
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.8 (40)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 Deep Seek について Deep
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.12 (41)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
4.25 (4)
エキスパート
Breakout Master EA は、複数の時間足（小さな短期レンジを含む）でブレイクアウトのセットアップを識別するよう設計された、完全自動のトレーディングシステムです。設定可能なパラメーター、明確なエントリーロジック、リスク管理機能が統合されています。 次回価格：1199ドル、残り1つです。重要！！ご購入後は、インストールマニュアルと設定手順を受け取るために、必ず私にプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 XAUUSD（金）を念頭に開発されたこのEAは、さまざまな市場状況に対応できる構造化されたブレイクアウト戦略をトレーダーが実践できるようサポートします。 推奨事項： 通貨ペア：XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間足：M5 最低入金額：$500 口座タイプ：スプレッドが非常に低いECN、Raw、またはRazor VPS：24時間365日稼働のために推奨
