Dual Bollinger Session Channel

Dual Bollinger Session Channel

Product Description

Dual Bollinger Session Channel is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that builds price channels based on two independent Bollinger Bands, calculated from the last real trading session (daily or weekly), strictly respecting the exact session boundaries.

Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that move and recalculate on every new candle, this indicator locks the channel levels for the entire session, allowing traders to clearly identify:

  • Price equilibrium zones

  • Overextended areas (statistical extremes)

  • Volatility expansion and contraction regions

The indicator is designed to work correctly on any timeframe, preserving visual consistency and avoiding distortions commonly found in session-based indicators.

Principle of Operation

  1. The indicator detects the last valid trading session (daily or weekly).

  2. It calculates two Bollinger Bands:

    • Inner Band (BB1) – lower standard deviation

    • Outer Band (BB2) – higher standard deviation

  3. The calculated values are fixed and projected horizontally throughout the current session.

  4. Drawing strictly respects the exact start and end of the session, automatically creating visual gaps between days or weeks.

  5. Optional statistical shading and a special Friday visual style help highlight market context.

Key Advantages

  • ✔ Fixed statistical channels during the session

  • ✔ Works on any timeframe (M1 to D1)

  • ✔ Uses real trading sessions and ignores weekends

  • ✔ Main lines are buffer-based (EA compatible)

  • ✔ Clean, professional and institutional visual style

  • ✔ Suitable for Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies

Input Parameters

1. Channel Period

  • PeriodoCanal – Defines whether the channel is based on the daily or weekly session.

2. Trading Days Configuration

  • UsarUltimoPregaoReal – Uses only valid trading days for calculations.

  • MostrarDiasAnteriores – Displays previous session channels.

  • QuantidadeDiasAnteriores – Number of historical sessions displayed.

  • OcultarSabadoDomingo – Hides weekend data from the chart.

3. BB1 – Inner Bollinger Band

  • MostrarBB1 – Enables or disables BB1.

  • BB1Period – Moving average period.

  • BB1Dev – Standard deviation value.

  • BB1Price – Applied price.

  • CorBB1 – Line color.

  • BB1Width – Line width.

4. BB2 – Outer Bollinger Band

  • MostrarBB2 – Enables or disables BB2.

  • BB2Period – Moving average period.

  • BB2Dev – Standard deviation value.

  • BB2Price – Applied price.

  • CorBB2 – Line color.

  • BB2Width – Line width.

5. Middle Lines

  • MostrarMedias – Shows central moving averages.

  • LinhaMediaPontilhada – Sets dotted or solid line style.

  • CorMediaCentral – Central line color.

  • MostrarMediaEntreBBs – Shows the midpoint between BB1 and BB2.

  • CorMediaEntreBBs – Midpoint line color.

6. Shading

  • SombreamentoAtivo – Enables session shading.

  • UsarSombreamentoBB1 – Uses BB1 as shading boundary.

  • CorSombreamento – Shading color.

  • TransparenciaSombreamento – Transparency level.

  • SombreamentoEspecialSexta – Special Friday shading color.

7. Friday Special Style

  • EstiloEspecialSexta – Enables special Friday styling.

  • SextaCorCanal – Channel color on Fridays.

  • SextaCorMedia – Middle line color on Fridays.

  • SextaEspessura – Line thickness.

  • SextaEstiloLinha – Line style.

Usage Guidelines

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals. It provides statistical price structure and context, making it suitable for:

  • Price action analysis

  • Breakout and false breakout strategies

  • Statistical reversals

  • Risk management

  • Market context confirmation

It can be used manually or integrated into Expert Advisors, thanks to its buffer-based architecture.

Risk Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and does not replace proper risk management. Trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Developed by Ds Global Systems


