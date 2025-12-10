⚙️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management

✨ Highlight Features and Technological Core

Algorithmic Trading-Level Precision: ​ It strictly adheres to your preset rules, overcoming the influence of emotional fluctuations during trading, thus ensuring strict trading discipline. This precision aligns with institutional-grade algorithmic trading .

Flexible Strategy Customization: ​ You can precisely manage pending orders for specific strategies using the "Magic Number", and can also set it to manage only the orders for the current trading symbol, achieving a high degree of customization and strategy isolation .

Real-time Alert System:​ Each deletion operation is accompanied by detailed logs and optional pop-up alerts, keeping you fully informed about your account's dynamics .

🚀 How to Use: Three Steps to Start Smart Trading

Load the EA:​ Attach the EA to the MT4 chart you wish to monitor (any timeframe). Set Parameters:​ Primarily configure two parameters: TimeoutPeriod ​ (the expiration timeframe) and CheckInterval ​ (the inspection frequency). For example, set the timeout period to 5 minutes and the check interval to 10 seconds. The EA will then automatically delete any pending order that has been active for more than 5 minutes. Start Operation:​ Enable the EA, and it will start working silently in the background, intelligently managing all your pending orders.

💡 Usage Value and Scenarios

For Short-Term Traders: ​ Effectively avoids outdated pending orders becoming "zombie orders" after rapid price fluctuations, helping you keep up with the market pace.

For Traders with Rich Strategies: ​ Use the "Magic Number" to distinguish orders from different strategies, ensuring clear separation and non-interference between strategies .

For All Efficiency-Seeking Traders:​ Automated management saves significant time spent on manually checking orders, allowing you to focus more on strategy analysis itself.

Please Note:​ Automated trading tools are powerful assistants but cannot guarantee profits. Dynamic market changes mean any strategy needs adaptation and adjustment. It is recommended to start by familiarizing yourself with the EA's features on a demo account, and only switch to a live account after finding the parameter settings that best suit your trading style .

QQ: 2813871972

WeChat: FX-AIEA

Email: 2813871972@qq.com

