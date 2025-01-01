ドキュメントセクション
余りによって注文実行の種類を文字列として取得します。

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

戻り値

文字列としての余りによる注文実行の種類

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。