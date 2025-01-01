ドキュメントセクション
InfoString

指定された string 型プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  InfoString(
  ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,    // プロパティ識別子
  string&                    var          // 変数への参照
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  テキストプロパティの識別子（ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING列挙値）

var

[out]  結果を受け取る string 型変数への参照

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が取得できなかった場合は false

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。