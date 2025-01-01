MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリデータ収集CListMoveToIndex
- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
MoveToIndex
リストの現在の要素を指定された位置に移動します。
|
bool MoveToIndex(
パラメータ
pos
[in] 移動する要素のリスト内の位置
戻り値
成功の場合は true、要素が移動できなかった場合は false
例:
|
//--- CList::MoveToIndex(int) の例