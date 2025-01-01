ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリデータ収集CListMoveToIndex 

MoveToIndex

リストの現在の要素を指定された位置に移動します。

bool  MoveToIndex(
  int  pos      // 位置
  ）

パラメータ

pos

[in] 移動する要素のリスト内の位置

戻り値

成功の場合は true、要素が移動できなかった場合は false

例:

//--- CList::MoveToIndex(int) の例
#include <Arrays\List.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CList *list=new CList;
  //---
  if(list==NULL)
    {
    printf("Object create error");
    return;
    }
  //--- 初めに現在の要素を移動する
  list.MoveToIndex(0);
  //--- リストを使用する
  //--- . にて。にて。
  //--- リストを削除する
  delete list;
 }