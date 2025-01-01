MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリデータ収集CListMoveToIndex
- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
MoveToIndex
목록의 현재 요소를 지정된 위치로 이동합니다.
bool MoveToIndex(
Parameters
pos
[in] 이동할 목록에 위치.
Return Value
성공적이면 true, 요소를 이동할 수 없으면 false.
예제:
//--- CList::MoveToIndex(int) 예제