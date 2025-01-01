문서화섹션
MQL5 리ファ레ン스표준 라이브러리데이터 수집CListMoveToIndex 

MoveToIndex

목록의 현재 요소를 지정된 위치로 이동합니다.

bool  MoveToIndex(
   int  pos      // 위치
   )

Parameters

pos

[in] 이동할 목록에 위치.

Return Value

성공적이면 true, 요소를 이동할 수 없으면 false.

예제:

//--- CList::MoveToIndex(int) 예제
#include <Arrays\List.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CList *list=new CList; 
   //--- 
   if(list==NULL
     { 
      printf("객체가 오류를 생성합니다"); 
      return
     } 
   //--- 시작할 현재 노드 이동 
   list.MoveToIndex(0); 
   //--- 리스트 사용 
   //--- . . . 
   //--- 리스트 삭제 
   delete list; 
  } 