DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCListMoveToIndex 

MoveToIndex

Moves the current element in the list to the specified position.

bool  MoveToIndex(
   int  pos      // position
   )

Parameters

pos

[in] position in the list to move.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot move the element.

Example:

//--- example for CList::MoveToIndex(int) 
#include <Arrays\List.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CList *list=new CList; 
   //--- 
   if(list==NULL
     { 
      printf("Object create error"); 
      return
     } 
   //--- move current node to begin 
   list.MoveToIndex(0); 
   //--- use list 
   //--- . . . 
   //--- delete list 
   delete list; 
  } 