- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Total
- IsSorted
- SortMode
- CreateElement
- Add
- Insert
- DetachCurrent
- DeleteCurrent
- Delete
- Clear
- IndexOf
- GetNodeAtIndex
- GetFirstNode
- GetPrevNode
- GetCurrentNode
- GetNextNode
- GetLastNode
- Sort
- MoveToIndex
- Exchange
- CompareList
- Search
- Save
- Load
- Type
MoveToIndex
Moves the current element in the list to the specified position.
|
bool MoveToIndex(
Parameters
pos
[in] position in the list to move.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot move the element.
Example:
|
//--- example for CList::MoveToIndex(int)