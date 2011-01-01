//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iIchimoku.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iIchimoku technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."

#property description "All other parameters just like in the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo."



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 4

//--- Tenkan_sen プロット

#property indicator_label1 "Tenkan_sen"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- Kijun_sen プロット

#property indicator_label2 "Kijun_sen"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2 clrBlue

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//--- Senkou_Span プロット

#property indicator_label3 "Senkou Span A;Senkou Span B" // 2 つのフィールドはデータウィンドウに表示される

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING

#property indicator_color3 clrSandyBrown, clrThistle

#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width3 1

//--- Chikou_Span プロット

#property indicator_label4 "Chinkou_Span"

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color4 clrLime

#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width4 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 作成を処理する方法の列挙 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iIchimoku, // iIchimoku を使用する

Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreateを使用する

};

//--- 入力パラメータ

input Creation type=Call_iIchimoku; // 関数の種類

input int tenkan_sen=9; // 転換線の期間

input int kijun_sen=26; // 基準線の期間

input int senkou_span_b=52; // 先行スパンＢの期間

input string symbol=" "; // シンボル

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 時間軸

//--- 指標バッファ

double Tenkan_sen_Buffer[];

double Kijun_sen_Buffer[];

double Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[];

double Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[];

double Chinkou_Span_Buffer[];

//--- 一目指標ハンドルを格納する変数

int handle;

//--- 格納に使用される変数

string name=symbol;

//--- チャートでの指標名

string short_name;

//--- 一目均衡表指標に値の数を保存

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 配列の指標バッファへの割り当て

SetIndexBuffer(0,Tenkan_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Kijun_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 基準線バーの先行スパンチャンネルのシフトを将来に向けて設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,kijun_sen);

//--- 遅行データスパンはすでに一目のシフトに保存されているので

//--- 遅行スパン線のシフトは設定する必要がない

//--- 指標が描画するシンボルを決める

name=symbol;

//--- 左右のスペースを削する

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//---「name」文字列の長さがゼロになった場合

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 指標が接続されているチャートのシンボルを取る

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 指標ハンドルを作成する

if(type==Call_iIchimoku)

handle=iIchimoku(name,period,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);

else

{

//--- 構造体を指標のパラメータで記入

MqlParam pars[3];

//--- アリゲーター線の期間とシフト

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=tenkan_sen;

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=kijun_sen;

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=senkou_span_b;

//--- ハンドルを作成

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ICHIMOKU,3,pars);

}

//--- ハンドルが作成されなかった場合

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 失敗した事実とエラーコードを出力する

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iIchimoku indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 指標が早期に中止された

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 一目均衡表指標が計算された銘柄/時間軸を表示

short_name=StringFormat("iIchimoku(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),

tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 通常の指標の初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 一目均衡表指標から複製された値の数

int values_to_copy;

//--- 指標で計算された値の数を決める

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- これが指標計算の初めであるか一目均衡表指標の値の数が変更した

//---または、2 つ以上のバーの指標の計算が必要である場合（価格履歴で何かが変更された)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- Tenkan_sen_Buffer 配列が銘柄/期間で一目指標の値の数より大きい場合、全体のコピーはしない

//--- 他の場合、指標バッファサイズより少ない量をコピーをする

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- これは初回の計算ではなく、

//--- 前回の OnCalculate() から、一以上のバーが加えられてない。

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- 配列を一目均衡表指標の値で記入

//--- FillArraysFromBuffer が false を返した場合、情報の準備が終わっていないので操作を終了する

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(Tenkan_sen_Buffer,Kijun_sen_Buffer,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,

kijun_sen,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- メッセージを形成する

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- チャートにサービスメッセージを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- 一目均衡表指標の値の数を覚える

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 一目指標から指標バッファを記入する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &tenkan_sen_buffer[], // 転換線の指標バッファ

double &kijun_sen_buffer[], // 基準線の指標バッファ

double &senkou_span_A_buffer[], // 選考スパンA線の指標バッファ

double &senkou_span_B_buffer[], // 選考スパンB線の指標バッファ

double &chinkou_span_buffer[], // 遅行スパン線の指標バッファ

int senkou_span_shift, // 選考スパン線を将来に向けてシフト

int ind_handle, // 一目指標ハンドル

int amount // 複製された値の数

）

{

//--- エラーコードをリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- インデックス0 を持つ指標バッファの値で Tenkan_sen_Buffer 配列の一部を記入する

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,tenkan_sen_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("1.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}



//--- インデックス 1 を持つ指標バッファの値で Kijun_sen_Buffer 配列の一部を記入する

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,kijun_sen_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("2.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}



//--- インデックス 2 を持つ指標バッファの値で Chinkou_Span_Buffer 配列の一部を記入する

//--- senkou_span_shift>0 の場合、線はsenkou_span_shift バーの数だけ将来に向けてシフトされる

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_A_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("3.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}



//--- インデックス3 を持つ指標バッファの値で Senkou_Span_A_Buffer 配列の一部を記入する

//--- senkou_span_shift>0 の場合、線はsenkou_span_shift バーの数だけ将来に向けてシフトされる

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_B_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("4.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}



//--- インデックス0 を持つ指標バッファの値で Senkou_Span_B_Buffer 配列の一部を記入する

//--- 遅行スパンデータは既に一目シフトに保存されているので、遅行スパンの複製時に

//--- 遅行スパン線のシフトは設定する必要がない

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,4,0,amount,chinkou_span_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("5.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}

//--- 全てが成功

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標初期化解除関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 指標の削除後チャートをクリアする

Comment("");

}