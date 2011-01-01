文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iIchimoku 

iIchimoku

函数返回一目均衡图指标处理器。

int  iIchimoku(
   string           symbol,            // 交易品种类型
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,            // 周期
   int              tenkan_sen,        // Tenkan-sen转换线周期
   int              kijun_sen,         // Kijun-sen基准线周期
   int              senkou_span_b      // Senkou Span B周期
   );

参量

symbol

[in] 证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

tenkan_sen

[in] 转换线平均周期。

kijun_sen

[in] 基准线平均周期。

senkou_span_b

[in]  Senkou Span B 平均周期。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

注释

缓冲区代码：0 - TENKANSEN_LINE， 1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE， 2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE， 3 - SENKOUSPANB_LINE， 4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Demo_iIchimoku.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iIchimoku technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All other parameters just like in the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   4
//--- Tenkan_sen 标图
#property indicator_label1  "Tenkan_sen"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- Kijun_sen 标图
#property indicator_label2  "Kijun_sen"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrBlue
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- Senkou_Span 标图
#property indicator_label3  "Senkou Span A;Senkou Span B" // two fields will be shown in Data Window
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  clrSandyBrown, clrThistle
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
//--- Chinkou_Span 标图
#property indicator_label4  "Chinkou_Span"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrLime
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iIchimoku,         // 使用iIchimoku
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iIchimoku;       // 函数类型
input int                  tenkan_sen=9;              // Tenkan-sen周期
input int                  kijun_sen=26;              // Kijun-sen周期
input int                  senkou_span_b=52;          // Senkou Span B周期
input string               symbol=" ";                // 交易品种 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         Tenkan_sen_Buffer[];
double         Kijun_sen_Buffer[];
double         Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[];
double         Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[];
double         Chinkou_Span_Buffer[];
//--- 存储iIchimoku指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在一目均衡图指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Tenkan_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Kijun_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置未来方向kijun_sen 柱形的Senkou 跨通道的移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,kijun_sen);
//--- 设置无需Chinkou跨线的移动，因为数据跨度
//--- 已经存储在iIchimoku移动
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iIchimoku)
      handle=iIchimoku(name,period,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构
      MqlParam pars[3];
      //--- 鳄鱼线的周期和移动
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=tenkan_sen;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=kijun_sen;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=senkou_span_b;
      //--- 创建处理程序
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ICHIMOKU,3,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iIchimoku indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示一目均衡图指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iIchimoku(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化    
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从iIchimoku指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iIchimoku指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果Tenkan_sen_Buffer数组大于交易品种/周期iIchimoku指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以一目均衡图指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArraysFromBuffer返回false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(Tenkan_sen_Buffer,Kijun_sen_Buffer,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,
      kijun_sen,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住一目均衡图指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充 iIchimoku 指标的指标缓冲区                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &tenkan_sen_buffer[],     // Tenkan-sen线的指标缓冲区
                           double &kijun_sen_buffer[],      // Kijun_sen线的指标缓冲区
                           double &senkou_span_A_buffer[],  // Senkou Span A 线的指标缓冲区
                           double &senkou_span_B_buffer[],  // Senkou Span B线的指标缓冲区
                           double &chinkou_span_buffer[],   // Chinkou Span线的指标缓冲区
                           int senkou_span_shift,           // 未来方向Senkou 的跨线移动
                           int ind_handle,                  // iIchimoku 指标的处理程序
                           int amount                       // 复制值的数量
                           )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分Tenkan_sen_Buffer数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,tenkan_sen_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("1.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以1标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分Kijun_sen_Buffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,kijun_sen_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("2.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以2标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分Chinkou_Span_Buffer 数组
//--- 如果senkou_span_shift>0，线根据senkou_span_shift柱形的未来方向移动。
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_A_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("3.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以3标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分Senkou_Span_A_Buffer 数组
//--- 如果senkou_span_shift>0，线根据senkou_span_shift柱形的未来方向移动。
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_B_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("4.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分Senkou_Span_B_Buffer 数组
//--- 当复制Chinkou Span时，我们无需考虑移动，因为Chinkou数据跨度
//--- 已经存储在iIchimoku移动  
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,4,0,amount,chinkou_span_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("5.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }