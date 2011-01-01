|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iRSI.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iRSI technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Relative Strength Index."
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- iRSI の描画
#property indicator_label1 "iRSI"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 指標ウィンドウでの値の表示の制限
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_minimum 0
//--- 指標ウィンドウの水平レベル
#property indicator_level1 70.0
#property indicator_level2 30.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 作成を処理する方法の列挙 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iRSI, // iRSI を使用する
Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreateを使用する
};
//--- 入力パラメータ
input Creation type=Call_iRSI; // 関数の種類
input int ma_period=14; // 平均期間
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // 価格の種類
input string symbol=" "; // シンボル
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 時間軸
//--- 指標バッファ
double iRSIBuffer[];
//--- iRSI 指標ハンドルを格納する変数
int handle;
//--- 格納に使用される変数
string name=symbol;
//--- チャートでの指標名
string short_name;
//--- 相対力指数指標に値の数を保存
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 配列の指標バッファへの割り当て
SetIndexBuffer(0,iRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 指標が描画するシンボルを決める
name=symbol;
//--- 左右のスペースを削する
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//---「name」文字列の長さがゼロになった場合
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- 指標が接続されているチャートのシンボルを取る
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- 指標ハンドルを作成する
if(type==Call_iRSI)
handle=iRSI(name,period,ma_period,applied_price);
else
{
//--- 構造体を指標のパラメータで記入
MqlParam pars[2];
//--- 移動平均の期間
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;
//--- 計算に使用するステップ値の制限
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=applied_price;
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_RSI,2,pars);
}
//--- ハンドルが作成されなかった場合
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 失敗した事実とエラーコードを出力する
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iRSI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- 指標が早期に中止された
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 相対力指数指標が計算された銘柄/時間軸を表示
short_name=StringFormat("iRSI(%s/%s, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),
ma_period,applied_price);
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 通常の指標の初期化
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- iRSI 指標から複製された値の数
int values_to_copy;
//--- 指標で計算された値の数を決める
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- これが指標計算の初めであるか iRSI 指標の値の数が変更した
//---または、2 つ以上のバーの指標の計算が必要である場合（価格履歴で何かが変更された)
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- iRSIBuffer 配列が銘柄/期間で iRSI 指標の値の数より大きい場合、全体のコピーはしない
//--- 他の場合、指標バッファサイズより少ない量をコピーをする
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- これは初回の計算ではなく、
//--- 前回の OnCalculate() から、一以上のバーが加えられてない。
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- 配列をiRSI 指標の値で記入
//--- FillArrayFromBuffer が false を返した場合、情報の準備が終わっていないので操作を終了する
if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iRSIBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- メッセージを形成する
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- チャートにサービスメッセージを表示する
Comment(comm);
//--- 相対力指数指標の値の数を覚える
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| iRSI 指標から指標バッファを記入する |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &rsi_buffer[], // 相対力指数値の指標バッファ
int ind_handle, // iRSI 指標ハンドル
int amount // 複製された値の数
）
{
//--- エラーコードをリセットする
ResetLastError();
//--- インデックス0 を持つ指標バッファの値で iRSIBuffer 配列の一部を記入する
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,rsi_buffer)<0)
{
//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iRSI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる
return(false);
}
//--- 全てが成功
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標初期化解除関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 指標の削除後チャートをクリアする
Comment("");
}