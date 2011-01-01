//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iVIDyA.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iVIDyA technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."

#property description "All other parameters like in the standard Variable Index Dynamic Average."



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- iVIDyA プロット

#property indicator_label1 "iVIDyA"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 作成を処理する方法の列挙 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iVIDyA, // iVIDyA を使用する

Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreateを使用する

};

//--- 入力パラメータ

input Creation type=Call_iVIDyA; // 関数の種類

input int cmo_period=15; // Chande モメンタム期間

input int ema_period=12; // 平滑化係数の期間

input int ma_shift=0; // シフト

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; // 価格の種類

input string symbol=" "; // シンボル

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 時間軸

//--- 指標バッファ

double iVIDyABuffer[];

//--- iVIDyA 指標ハンドルを格納する変数

int handle;

//--- 格納に使用される変数

string name=symbol;

//--- チャートでの指標名

string short_name;

//--- Variable Index Dynamic Average 指標に値の数を保存

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 配列の指標バッファへの割り当て

SetIndexBuffer(0,iVIDyABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- シフトを設定

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ma_shift);

//--- 指標が描画するシンボルを決める

name=symbol;

//--- 左右のスペースを削する

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//---「name」文字列の長さがゼロになった場合

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 指標が接続されているチャートのシンボルを取る

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 指標ハンドルを作成する

if(type==Call_iVIDyA)

handle=iVIDyA(name,period,cmo_period,ema_period,ma_shift,applied_price);

else

{

//--- 構造体を指標のパラメータで記入

MqlParam pars[4];

//--- Chande モメンタム期間

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=cmo_period;

//--- 平滑化係数の期間

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=ema_period;

//--- シフト

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=ma_shift;

//--- 価格の種類

pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[3].integer_value=applied_price;

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_VIDYA,4,pars);

}

//--- ハンドルが作成されなかった場合

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 失敗した事実とエラーコードを出力する

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iVIDyA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 指標が早期に中止された

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- Variable Index Dynamic Average 指標が計算された銘柄/時間軸を表示

short_name=StringFormat("iVIDyA(%s/%s, %d, %d, %d, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),

cmo_period,ema_period,ma_shift,EnumToString(applied_price));

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 通常の指標の初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- iVIDyA 指標から複製された値の数

int values_to_copy;

//--- 指標で計算された値の数を決める

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- これが指標計算の初めであるか iVIDyA 指標の値の数が変更した

//---または、2 つ以上のバーの指標の計算が必要である場合（価格履歴で何かが変更された)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- iVIDyABuffer 配列が銘柄/期間でiVIDyA 指標の値の数より大きい場合、全体のコピーはしない

//--- 他の場合、指標バッファサイズより少ない量をコピーをする

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- これは初回の計算ではなく、

//--- 前回の OnCalculate() から、一以上のバーが加えられてない。

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- 配列を Variable Index Dynamic Average 指標の値で記入

//--- FillArrayFromBuffer が false を返した場合、情報の準備が終わっていないので操作を終了する

if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iVIDyABuffer,ma_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- メッセージを形成する

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- チャートにサービスメッセージを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- Variable Index Dynamic Average 指標の値の数を覚える

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| iVIDyA 指標から指標バッファを記入する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &vidya_buffer[],// Variable Index Dynamic Average 値の指標バッファ

int v_shift, // 線のシフト

int ind_handle, // iVIDyA 指標ハンドル

int amount // 複製された値の数

）

{

//--- エラーコードをリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- インデックス0 を持つ指標バッファの値で iVIDyABuffer 配列の一部を記入する

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-v_shift,amount,vidya_buffer)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iVIDyA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}

//--- 全てが成功

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標初期化解除関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 指標の削除後チャートをクリアする

Comment("");

}