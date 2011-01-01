//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iDeMarker.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iDeMarker technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- iDeMarker プロット

#property indicator_label1 "iDeMarker"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrLightSeaGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 指標ウィンドウの水平レベル

#property indicator_level1 0.3

#property indicator_level2 0.7

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 作成を処理する方法の列挙 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iDeMarker, // iDeMarker を使用する

Call_IndicatorCreate // IndicatorCreateを使用する

};

//--- 入力パラメータ

input Creation type=Call_iDeMarker; // 関数の種類

input int ma_period=14; // 移動平均の期間

input string symbol=" "; // シンボル

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 時間軸

//--- 指標バッファ

double iDeMarkerBuffer[];

//--- iDeMarker 指標ハンドルを格納する変数

int handle;

//--- 格納に使用される変数

string name=symbol;

//--- チャートでの指標名

string short_name;

//--- DeMarker 指標に値の数を保存

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 配列の指標バッファへの割り当て

SetIndexBuffer(0,iDeMarkerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 指標が描画するシンボルを決める

name=symbol;

//--- 左右のスペースを削する

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//---「name」文字列の長さがゼロになった場合

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 指標が接続されているチャートのシンボルを取る

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 指標ハンドルを作成する

if(type==Call_iDeMarker)

handle=iDeMarker(name,period,ma_period);

else

{

//--- 構造体を指標のパラメータで記入

MqlParam pars[1];

//--- 移動平均の期間

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_DEMARKER,1,pars);

}

//--- ハンドルが作成されなかった場合

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 失敗した事実とエラーコードを出力する

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iDeMarker indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 指標が早期に中止された

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- DeMarker 指標が計算された銘柄/時間軸を表示

short_name=StringFormat("iDeMarker(%s/%s, period=%d)",name,EnumToString(period),ma_period);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 通常の指標の初期化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- iDeMarker 指標から複製された値の数

int values_to_copy;

//--- 指標で計算された値の数を決める

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- これが指標計算の初めであるか iDeMarker 指標の値の数が変更した

//---または、2 つ以上のバーの指標の計算が必要である場合（価格履歴で何かが変更された)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- もし iDeMarkerBuffer 配列が銘柄/期間で iDeMarker 指標の値の数より大きい場合、全体のコピーはしない

//--- 他の場合、指標バッファサイズより少ない量をコピーをする

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- これは初回の計算ではなく、

//--- 前回の OnCalculate() から、一以上のバーが加えられてない。

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- iDeMarkerBuffer 配列を DeMarker 指標の値で記入

//--- FillArrayFromBuffer が false を返した場合、情報の準備が終わっていないので操作を終了する

if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iDeMarkerBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- メッセージを形成する

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- チャートにサービスメッセージを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- DeMarker 指標の値の数を覚える

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| iDeMarker 指標から指標バッファを記入する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[], // DeMarker 値の指標バッファ

int ind_handle, // iDeMarker 指標ハンドル

int amount // 複製された値の数

）

{

//--- エラーコードをリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- インデックス0 を持つ指標バッファの値で iDeMarkerBuffer 配列の一部を記入するx

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)

{

//--- 複製が失敗したら、エラーコードを出す

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iDeMarker indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- ゼロ結果で終了。 指標は計算されていないと見なされる

return(false);

}

//--- 全てが成功

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標初期化解除関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 指標の削除後チャートをクリアする

Comment("");

}