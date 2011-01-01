ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンスカスタム指標指標スタイルの例DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 スタイルは、指定された色のヒストグラム（ 2 つの指標バッファの値を使用した垂直セグメント）を描画します。しかし、1 色を使用する DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 とは異なり、このスタイルでは、それぞれのヒストグラムの列は事前定義されたセットから独自の色を持つことが出来ます。セグメントの値は指標バッファから取られます。

ヒストグラムの幅、スタイルと色は DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 スタイルのようにコンパイラディレクティブまたは 動的に PlotIndexSetInteger() 関数を使用して指定することが出来ます。プロットプロパティの動的な変更は、現在の状況に基づいてのヒストグラムの外観の変更を可能にします。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 スタイルはチャートの別々のサブウィンドウとメインウィンドウで使用することが出来ます。空の値は描画されません。指標バッファ内の全ての値は明示的に設定する必要があります。バッファは空の値で初期化されません。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 のプロットに必要なバッファの数は 3 です。

  • その内の 2 つは、各足の垂直セグメントの上下の端を格納します。
  • 3 つ目のバッファは、セグメントの描画に使用されるカラーインデックスを格納します（空値以外が必要）。

高値と安値の間で指定された色のヒストグラムを描画する指標の例です。各曜日のヒストグラムの線の色は異なります。日の色、幅とスタイルは N ティックごとにランダムに変更されます。

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 スタイルの例

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 スタイルを持つ plot1 では、5つの色が #property, コンパイラディレクティブによって指定された後、OnCalculate() 関数で、colors[] 配列に格納された 14の色からランダムに設定されることにご注意ください。

N パラメータは手動設定の可能性を持って（指標の「プロパティ」ウィンドウの「パラメータ」タブ）指標 外部パラメータに設定されています。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2"
#property description "It draws a segment between Open and Close on each bar"
#property description "The color, width and style are changed randomly"
#property description "after every N ticks"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- ColorHistogram_2 をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "ColorHistogram_2"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2
//--- 曜日のヒストグラムに色を塗るための（特別な配列に格納された）5色を定義する
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
 
//--- 入力パラメータ
input int     N=5;             // ヒストグラムを変更するティック数
int            color_sections;
//--- 値バッファ
double         ColorHistogram_2Buffer1[];
double         ColorHistogram_2Buffer2[];
//--- カラーインデックを格納するバッファ
double         ColorHistogram_2Colors[];
//--- 色を格納する14 要素の配列
color colors[]=
 {
  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
  clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
 };
//--- 線のスタイルを格納する配列
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorHistogram_2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorHistogram_2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorHistogram_2Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 空の値を設定
  PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//----正弦波を塗る色の数
  color_sections=8;   //   #property indicator_color1 コメントを参照 
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
  static int ticks=0;
//--- 線のスタイル、色、及び幅を変更するティックを計算する
  ticks++;
//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合
  if(ticks>=N)
    {
    //--- 線のプロパティを変更する
     ChangeLineAppearance();
    //--- ヒストグラムを描画する色を変更する
     ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);      
    //--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする
     ticks=0;
    }
 
//--- 指標値を計算する
  int start=0;
//--- 各足の始値で曜日を取得する
  MqlDateTime dt;
//--- すでにOnCalculate の前回の開始時に算出した場合
  if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 最後から2 つ目のバーから計算する
//--- 指標バッファに値を記入する
  for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
    {
    TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
    //--- 値
     ColorHistogram_2Buffer1[i]=high[i];
     ColorHistogram_2Buffer2[i]=low[i];
    //--- 曜日に応じて色のインデックスを設定する
    int day=dt.day_of_week;
     ColorHistogram_2Colors[i]=day;
    }
//--- prev_calculated 値を次の関数呼び出しのために返す
  return(rates_total);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 線分の色を変更する                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
 {
//--- 色の数
  int size=ArraySize(cols);
//---
  string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する
  for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
    {
    //--- 乱数を取得
    int number=MathRand();
    //--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得
    int i=number%size;
    //--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                   //  グラフィックスタイルの番号
                        PLOT_LINE_COLOR,     //  プロパティの識別子
                         plot_color_ind,       //  色を書き込む色インデックス
                         cols[i]);             //  新しい色
    //--- 色を書く
     comm=comm+StringFormat("HistogramColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
    ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
    }
//---
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指標に表示された線の外観を変更する                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
 {
//--- 線のプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列
  string comm="";
//--- 線の幅を変更するブロック
  int number=MathRand();
//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得
  int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される
//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定
  PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 線の幅を書く
  comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 線のスタイルを変更するブロック
  number=MathRand();
//--- 除数は、スタイルの配列の大きさに等しい
  int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 新しいスタイルを選択するためのインデックスを整数除算の余りから取得
  int style_index=number%size;
//--- 色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR プロパティとして設定
  PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 線のスタイルを書く
  comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する
  Comment(comm);
 }