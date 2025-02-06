Valute / USAU
USAU: U.S. Gold Corp
15.93 USD 0.11 (0.70%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USAU ha avuto una variazione del 0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.75 e ad un massimo di 16.16.
Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Gold Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USAU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.75 16.16
Intervallo Annuale
5.44 16.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.82
- Apertura
- 15.79
- Bid
- 15.93
- Ask
- 16.23
- Minimo
- 15.75
- Massimo
- 16.16
- Volume
- 691
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 79.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 172.31%
21 settembre, domenica