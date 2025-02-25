QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SUZ
Tornare a Azioni

SUZ: Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O

9.53 USD 0.03 (0.31%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SUZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.49 e ad un massimo di 9.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SUZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.49 9.60
Intervallo Annuale
8.41 10.99
Chiusura Precedente
9.56
Apertura
9.55
Bid
9.53
Ask
9.83
Minimo
9.49
Massimo
9.60
Volume
2.473 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
-1.14%
Variazione Semestrale
2.58%
Variazione Annuale
-5.17%
20 settembre, sabato