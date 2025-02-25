通貨 / SUZ
SUZ: Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O
9.56 USD 0.02 (0.21%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SUZの今日の為替レートは、-0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.47の安値と9.59の高値で取引されました。
Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One Oダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
9.47 9.59
1年のレンジ
8.41 10.99
- 以前の終値
- 9.58
- 始値
- 9.55
- 買値
- 9.56
- 買値
- 9.86
- 安値
- 9.47
- 高値
- 9.59
- 出来高
- 1.024 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.91%
- 1年の変化
- -4.88%
