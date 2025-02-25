Moedas / SUZ
SUZ: Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O
9.51 USD 0.07 (0.73%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SUZ para hoje mudou para -0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.49 e o mais alto foi 9.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SUZ Notícias
Faixa diária
9.49 9.55
Faixa anual
8.41 10.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.58
- Open
- 9.55
- Bid
- 9.51
- Ask
- 9.81
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.55
- Volume
- 95
- Mudança diária
- -0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.37%
- Mudança anual
- -5.37%
