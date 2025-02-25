Divisas / SUZ
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SUZ: Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O
9.58 USD 0.02 (0.21%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SUZ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.71.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each representing One O. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUZ News
- SUZ or KLBAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Suzano (SUZ) Right Now?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Suzano: Capturing High Yields Ahead Of A Pulp Recovery (NYSE:SUZ)
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th
- SUZ vs. KLBAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Suzano (SUZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Suzano Papel ADR earnings missed by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Kemira shares dip on profit warning, outlook cut
- EWZS: Brazilian Small Caps Poised For A Breakout (NASDAQ:EWZS)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Suzano stock rating to buy on valuation
- Suzano: This Is Why The Market Likes The JV With Kimberly-Clark (SUZ)
- Tesla And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Suzano stock soars on joint venture news; Kimberly-Clark dips
- suzano announces joint venture with kimberly-clark
- Kimberly-Clark sells majority stake of $3.4 billion international tissue unit to Brazil’s Suzano
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Auto Trouble Over Rare Earths
- M&A News: Kimberly-Clark Eyes $3.5B Global Tissue Sale amid Portfolio Overhaul - TipRanks.com
- Kimberly-Clark nears $3.5 billion sale of global tissue business to Suzano, WSJ reports
- Kimberly-Clark’s $4 billion international tissue unit set for three-way M&A fight, sources say
- Suzano: A Winner In The Tariff Tussle (NYSE:SUZ)
- BlackRock Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:MAGRX)
- Fitch upgrades outlook for Suzano to positive, affirms 'BBB-' rating
Rango diario
9.54 9.71
Rango anual
8.41 10.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.56
- Open
- 9.55
- Bid
- 9.58
- Ask
- 9.88
- Low
- 9.54
- High
- 9.71
- Volumen
- 1.533 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.12%
- Cambio anual
- -4.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B