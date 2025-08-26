Valute / STLD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STLD: Steel Dynamics Inc
139.27 USD 0.57 (0.41%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STLD ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.39 e ad un massimo di 141.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Steel Dynamics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STLD News
- Can NUE's Strong Balance Sheet Power Bigger Shareholder Returns Ahead?
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Nucor ridotto a $140 da Wells Fargo per guidance debole
- Nucor stock price target lowered to $140 at Wells Fargo on weak guidance
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- NUE vs. STLD: Which US Steel Giant Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- Alibaba, General Electric lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- Steel Dynamics Gears Up for Strong Q3 2025 Expectations
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- BMO Capital riconferma il rating Outperform per le azioni di Steel Dynamics
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Steel Dynamics stock
- Steel Dynamics prevede crescita degli utili nel terzo trimestre in tutti i segmenti
- Steel Dynamics forecasts Q3 earnings growth across all segments
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Nucor Gains 20% in 3 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Nucor's Steel Mills Shipments Climb: Can Margins Hold in Q3?
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Steel Dynamics Stock?
- Why Is Nucor (NUE) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intervallo Giornaliero
138.39 141.09
Intervallo Annuale
103.17 155.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 139.84
- Apertura
- 140.68
- Bid
- 139.27
- Ask
- 139.57
- Minimo
- 138.39
- Massimo
- 141.09
- Volume
- 4.652 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.08%
20 settembre, sabato