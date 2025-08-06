QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SSRM
Tornare a Azioni

SSRM: SSR Mining Inc

22.84 USD 1.04 (4.77%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SSRM ha avuto una variazione del 4.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.71 e ad un massimo di 22.93.

Segui le dinamiche di SSR Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SSRM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.71 22.93
Intervallo Annuale
5.06 23.07
Chiusura Precedente
21.80
Apertura
21.80
Bid
22.84
Ask
23.14
Minimo
21.71
Massimo
22.93
Volume
10.317 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.77%
Variazione Mensile
15.82%
Variazione Semestrale
129.78%
Variazione Annuale
297.91%
20 settembre, sabato