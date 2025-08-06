Valute / SSRM
SSRM: SSR Mining Inc
22.84 USD 1.04 (4.77%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SSRM ha avuto una variazione del 4.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.71 e ad un massimo di 22.93.
Segui le dinamiche di SSR Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SSRM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.71 22.93
Intervallo Annuale
5.06 23.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.80
- Apertura
- 21.80
- Bid
- 22.84
- Ask
- 23.14
- Minimo
- 21.71
- Massimo
- 22.93
- Volume
- 10.317 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 129.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 297.91%
20 settembre, sabato