QUAD: Quad Graphics Inc Class A

6.57 USD 0.15 (2.23%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QUAD ha avuto una variazione del -2.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.55 e ad un massimo di 6.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Quad Graphics Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.55 6.78
Intervallo Annuale
4.46 9.13
Chiusura Precedente
6.72
Apertura
6.72
Bid
6.57
Ask
6.87
Minimo
6.55
Massimo
6.78
Volume
131
Variazione giornaliera
-2.23%
Variazione Mensile
0.92%
Variazione Semestrale
21.67%
Variazione Annuale
46.65%
