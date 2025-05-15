Valute / QUAD
QUAD: Quad Graphics Inc Class A
6.57 USD 0.15 (2.23%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QUAD ha avuto una variazione del -2.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.55 e ad un massimo di 6.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Quad Graphics Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.55 6.78
Intervallo Annuale
4.46 9.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.72
- Apertura
- 6.72
- Bid
- 6.57
- Ask
- 6.87
- Minimo
- 6.55
- Massimo
- 6.78
- Volume
- 131
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.65%
21 settembre, domenica