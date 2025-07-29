Valute / PRGO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PRGO: Perrigo Company plc
21.26 USD 0.11 (0.51%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRGO ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.11 e ad un massimo di 21.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Perrigo Company plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRGO News
- Il titolo Perrigo tocca il minimo di 52 settimane a $21,03 con un calo annuale del 25%
- Perrigo stock hits 52-week low at $21.03 amid 25% annual decline
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Perrigo director Parker buys shares worth $100k
- Industry Analysis: Eli Lilly Stock Tops My Tier Two Pharmaceuticals List (NYSE:LLY)
- Missed Opt-Out Deadline Could Cost Investors Millions In Perrigo Fraud Suit - Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Perrigo (PRGO) Right Now?
- International Markets and Perrigo (PRGO): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Perrigo (PRGO) Loses 16.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Perrigo (PRGO) Q2 EPS Rises 7.5%
- Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Perrigo Company plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PRGO)
- Perrigo Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down on '25 Sales View Cut
- Perrigo stock hits 52-week low at $22.26
- Perrigo (PRGO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Perrigo (PRGO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Perrigo shares rise 3% as company reaffirms full-year outlook despite challenging market
- Wall Street Analysts Think Perrigo (PRGO) Could Surge 36.02%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Perrigo declares quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share
- Perrigo to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.11 21.50
Intervallo Annuale
20.97 30.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.37
- Apertura
- 21.38
- Bid
- 21.26
- Ask
- 21.56
- Minimo
- 21.11
- Massimo
- 21.50
- Volume
- 4.131 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.95%
20 settembre, sabato