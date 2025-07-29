Valute / PEN
PEN: Penumbra Inc
255.84 USD 1.89 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 254.93 e ad un massimo di 259.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Penumbra Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PEN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
254.93 259.83
Intervallo Annuale
186.97 310.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 257.73
- Apertura
- 259.83
- Bid
- 255.84
- Ask
- 256.14
- Minimo
- 254.93
- Massimo
- 259.83
- Volume
- 462
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.67%
20 settembre, sabato