QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PEN
Tornare a Azioni

PEN: Penumbra Inc

255.84 USD 1.89 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 254.93 e ad un massimo di 259.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Penumbra Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
254.93 259.83
Intervallo Annuale
186.97 310.00
Chiusura Precedente
257.73
Apertura
259.83
Bid
255.84
Ask
256.14
Minimo
254.93
Massimo
259.83
Volume
462
Variazione giornaliera
-0.73%
Variazione Mensile
-5.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.37%
Variazione Annuale
31.67%
20 settembre, sabato