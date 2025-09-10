Valute / PANW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PANW: Palo Alto Networks Inc
208.19 USD 2.51 (1.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PANW ha avuto una variazione del 1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.52 e ad un massimo di 209.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Palo Alto Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PANW News
- Cybersecurity Stocks: Netskope IPO Jumps In First Day Of Trading
- CrowdStrike Jumps After Guiding Key Growth Metric Above Views
- Gorilla Swings 13% Higher on $1.4B Freyr Deal in Southeast Asia
- CrowdStrike Guidance On Key Metric Takes Center Stage At Investor Day
- Fortinet: Why My Mistimed Buy Doesn’t Break The Bull Thesis
- Why Is Palo Alto (PANW) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Il titolo di Cyberark Software raggiunge il massimo storico a 480,69 USD
- Cybersecurity Stocks: Netskope Hikes IPO Price, Aims To Raise $900 Million
- PANW's Platform Strategy Builds Momentum: Can it Hit $15B ARR Target?
- Palo Alto Networks aggiunta alla Best Idea List di Wedbush, opportunità d’oro
- Palo Alto Networks added to Wedbush Best Idea List, sees golden buying opportunity
- Investors Heavily Search Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW): Here is What You Need to Know
- Nvidia, Alaska Air e Warner Bros Discovery in calo nel premarket; Apple e Tesla in rialzo
- Nvidia, Alaska Air and Warner Bros Discovery fall premarket; Apple, Tesla rise
- Wedbush aggiunge Palo Alto Networks alla lista delle migliori idee
- Wedbush adds Palo Alto Networks stock to Best Ideas List on platform strategy
- 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in September
- Okta Shares Rise 17% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Charlotte AI Usage Jumps 85%: Will it Power CRWD's Growth Momentum?
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- Why Zscaler Stock (ZS) Bulls Aren’t Waiting for Lower Multiples - TipRanks.com
- Can Fortinet's Large Enterprise Deals Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth?
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- What's Going On With Palo Alto Networks Stock Wednesday? - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
Intervallo Giornaliero
205.52 209.02
Intervallo Annuale
144.14 210.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 205.68
- Apertura
- 206.40
- Bid
- 208.19
- Ask
- 208.49
- Minimo
- 205.52
- Massimo
- 209.02
- Volume
- 11.835 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.71%
20 settembre, sabato