PANW: Palo Alto Networks Inc

208.19 USD 2.51 (1.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PANW ha avuto una variazione del 1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.52 e ad un massimo di 209.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Palo Alto Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
205.52 209.02
Intervallo Annuale
144.14 210.39
Chiusura Precedente
205.68
Apertura
206.40
Bid
208.19
Ask
208.49
Minimo
205.52
Massimo
209.02
Volume
11.835 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.22%
Variazione Mensile
10.95%
Variazione Semestrale
23.44%
Variazione Annuale
21.71%
20 settembre, sabato