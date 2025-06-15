QuotazioniSezioni
OLED: Universal Display Corporation

142.01 USD 1.80 (1.28%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OLED ha avuto una variazione del 1.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.30 e ad un massimo di 142.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Universal Display Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
137.30 142.71
Intervallo Annuale
103.70 214.57
Chiusura Precedente
140.21
Apertura
141.14
Bid
142.01
Ask
142.31
Minimo
137.30
Massimo
142.71
Volume
2.699 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.28%
Variazione Mensile
4.11%
Variazione Semestrale
2.28%
Variazione Annuale
-31.72%
20 settembre, sabato