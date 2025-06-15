Valute / OLED
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OLED: Universal Display Corporation
142.01 USD 1.80 (1.28%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OLED ha avuto una variazione del 1.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.30 e ad un massimo di 142.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Universal Display Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLED News
- CTS vs. OLED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Veteran trader sees bright spot for tech company amid Apple iPhone plan
- AMAT's Display Revenues Rebound: Is it a Sign of Stability?
- Universal Display at Oppenheimer Conference: OLED Growth and Strategy
- Micron analysts parse updated outlook and tweak stock price targets
- Universal Display: Gearing Up For The Next OLED Cycle (NASDAQ:OLED)
- Don't Overlook Universal Display (OLED) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Universal Display (OLED) Q2 EPS Up 28%
- OLED Q2 Earnings Beat on Strength in Consumer Electronics & Automotive
- Universal Display declares $0.45 quarterly dividend payable Sept 30
- Earnings call transcript: Universal Display beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Universal Display (OLED) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Universal Display shares surge after strong Q2 earnings beat
- Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Universal Display earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Challengers By Quality Scores
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Conviction Buy on Universal Display stock ahead of earnings
- Universal Display Director Buys 342 Shares
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For June (BATS:TDV)
Intervallo Giornaliero
137.30 142.71
Intervallo Annuale
103.70 214.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 140.21
- Apertura
- 141.14
- Bid
- 142.01
- Ask
- 142.31
- Minimo
- 137.30
- Massimo
- 142.71
- Volume
- 2.699 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.72%
20 settembre, sabato