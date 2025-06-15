Devises / OLED
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
OLED: Universal Display Corporation
142.01 USD 1.80 (1.28%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OLED a changé de 1.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 137.30 et à un maximum de 142.71.
Suivez la dynamique Universal Display Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLED Nouvelles
- CTS vs. OLED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Veteran trader sees bright spot for tech company amid Apple iPhone plan
- AMAT's Display Revenues Rebound: Is it a Sign of Stability?
- Universal Display at Oppenheimer Conference: OLED Growth and Strategy
- Micron analysts parse updated outlook and tweak stock price targets
- Universal Display: Gearing Up For The Next OLED Cycle (NASDAQ:OLED)
- Don't Overlook Universal Display (OLED) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Universal Display (OLED) Q2 EPS Up 28%
- OLED Q2 Earnings Beat on Strength in Consumer Electronics & Automotive
- Universal Display declares $0.45 quarterly dividend payable Sept 30
- Earnings call transcript: Universal Display beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Universal Display (OLED) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Universal Display shares surge after strong Q2 earnings beat
- Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Universal Display earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Challengers By Quality Scores
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Conviction Buy on Universal Display stock ahead of earnings
- Universal Display Director Buys 342 Shares
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For June (BATS:TDV)
Range quotidien
137.30 142.71
Range Annuel
103.70 214.57
- Clôture Précédente
- 140.21
- Ouverture
- 141.14
- Bid
- 142.01
- Ask
- 142.31
- Plus Bas
- 137.30
- Plus Haut
- 142.71
- Volume
- 2.699 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.28%
- Changement Annuel
- -31.72%
20 septembre, samedi