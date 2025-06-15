Currencies / OLED
OLED: Universal Display Corporation
135.54 USD 1.38 (1.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OLED exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.70 and at a high of 136.38.
Follow Universal Display Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OLED News
Daily Range
134.70 136.38
Year Range
103.70 214.57
- Previous Close
- 134.16
- Open
- 135.50
- Bid
- 135.54
- Ask
- 135.84
- Low
- 134.70
- High
- 136.38
- Volume
- 333
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- -0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.38%
- Year Change
- -34.83%
