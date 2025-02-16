QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NECB
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock

21.42 USD 0.14 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NECB ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.93 e ad un massimo di 21.67.

Segui le dinamiche di NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.93 21.67
Intervallo Annuale
19.75 31.72
Chiusura Precedente
21.28
Apertura
21.30
Bid
21.42
Ask
21.72
Minimo
20.93
Massimo
21.67
Volume
249
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
-3.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.63%
Variazione Annuale
-19.08%
21 settembre, domenica