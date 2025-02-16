Valute / NECB
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
21.42 USD 0.14 (0.66%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NECB ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.93 e ad un massimo di 21.67.
Segui le dinamiche di NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.93 21.67
Intervallo Annuale
19.75 31.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.28
- Apertura
- 21.30
- Bid
- 21.42
- Ask
- 21.72
- Minimo
- 20.93
- Massimo
- 21.67
- Volume
- 249
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.08%
21 settembre, domenica