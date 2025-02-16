クォートセクション
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock

21.28 USD 0.48 (2.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NECBの今日の為替レートは、2.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.00の安値と21.70の高値で取引されました。

NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.00 21.70
1年のレンジ
19.75 31.72
以前の終値
20.80
始値
21.00
買値
21.28
買値
21.58
安値
21.00
高値
21.70
出来高
344
1日の変化
2.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.88%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.24%
1年の変化
-19.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K