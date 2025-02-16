通貨 / NECB
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
21.28 USD 0.48 (2.31%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NECBの今日の為替レートは、2.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.00の安値と21.70の高値で取引されました。
NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NECB News
- NorthEast Community Bancorp declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- NorthEast Community Bancorp declares $0.20 per share special dividend
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Great Returns But Risky Loans (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Northeast Community Bancorp Beats Q2 EPS
- Northeast Community earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- SmarFinancial (SMBK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp Remains Deeply Undervalued (NECB)
- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- NorthEast Bancorp holds annual stockholder meeting
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Decline Creates Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Bank Buzz: Insider Buying & Share Repurchase Support Buy For NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)
- Bonhoeffer Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter
- Upside Isn't Over For Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)
1日のレンジ
21.00 21.70
1年のレンジ
19.75 31.72
- 以前の終値
- 20.80
- 始値
- 21.00
- 買値
- 21.28
- 買値
- 21.58
- 安値
- 21.00
- 高値
- 21.70
- 出来高
- 344
- 1日の変化
- 2.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.24%
- 1年の変化
- -19.61%
