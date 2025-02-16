Moedas / NECB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NECB: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
21.45 USD 0.65 (3.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NECB para hoje mudou para 3.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.00 e o mais alto foi 21.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NECB Notícias
- NorthEast Community Bancorp declares $0.20 per share special dividend
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Great Returns But Risky Loans (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Northeast Community Bancorp Beats Q2 EPS
- Northeast Community earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- SmarFinancial (SMBK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Northeast Community Bancorp Remains Deeply Undervalued (NECB)
- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- NorthEast Bancorp holds annual stockholder meeting
- Northeast Community Bancorp: Decline Creates Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:NECB)
- Bank Buzz: Insider Buying & Share Repurchase Support Buy For NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)
- Bonhoeffer Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter
- Upside Isn't Over For Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)
Faixa diária
21.00 21.62
Faixa anual
19.75 31.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.80
- Open
- 21.00
- Bid
- 21.45
- Ask
- 21.75
- Low
- 21.00
- High
- 21.62
- Volume
- 78
- Mudança diária
- 3.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.50%
- Mudança anual
- -18.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh